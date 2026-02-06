Digital Trust Platform of the new Era Commander of XForce Galaxy

DigitalXForce Sets a New Cybersecurity Benchmark - "Digital Trust Score"

*“Cybersecurity has been measured in silos for too long. The Digital Trust Score brings every posture together and turns trust into a continuously measurable outcome—not a periodic claim.”” — Lalit Ahluwalia

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalXForce, a global leader in AI-powered Automated GRC and Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) , today announced the launch of the Digital Trust Score, a new industry benchmark designed to measure, validate, and communicate cybersecurity trust in real time.The Digital Trust Score will be unveiled globally through live demonstrations and executive briefings at leading cybersecurity and risk conferences, including RSA Conference, Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, GISEC Global, and Black Hat.As enterprises grapple with accelerating digital change, AI adoption, expanding attack surfaces, and complex third-party ecosystems, DigitalXForce asserts that traditional Zero Trust architectures—while foundational—are no longer sufficient on their own.Zero Trust was the start. Digital Trust is the outcome.From Zero Trust to Digital Trust: Why the Industry Needs a New BenchmarkZero Trust reshaped cybersecurity by eliminating implicit trust through the principle of “never trust, always verify.” However, most Zero Trust implementations remain fragmented and point-in-time—focused on access control and enforcement rather than delivering a continuous, enterprise-wide measure of trust.In today’s operating environment, organizations must answer a more demanding question:“Can we prove—right now—that our digital enterprise is trustworthy?”DigitalXForce’s Digital Trust Score is purpose-built to answer that question by shifting cybersecurity measurement from static controls and periodic assessments to continuously proven trust.Introducing the Digital Trust Score™The Digital Trust Score is a dynamic, continuously updated measure of enterprise trustworthiness—powered by real-time evidence, automation, and business-aligned risk intelligence.Rather than scoring isolated controls or compliance checklists, the Digital Trust Score unifies all major cyber and risk postures into a single, defensible trust signal, including:• Security Posture – real-time control effectiveness, exposure management, and threat alignment• Compliance Posture – continuous validation against global standards and regulations• Enterprise Risk Posture – quantified, business-aligned cyber risk insights• Audit Posture – always-on audit readiness with traceable, defensible evidence• Third-Party Risk Posture – continuous trust assessment across vendors, suppliers, and ecosystem partners• AI Risk Posture – governance, control assurance, and risk oversight for AI-enabled systems• Operational Resilience Posture – readiness across availability, recoverability, and disruption scenariosBy aggregating these historically siloed domains, DigitalXForce delivers one clear, real-time answer to CISOs, Boards, regulators, and customers:How digitally trustworthy is the organization—right now?Powered by X-ROC ™: Continuous Risk Monitoring at Machine SpeedAt the core of the Digital Trust Score is X-ROC™ (Extended Risk & Operations Center)—DigitalXForce’s continuous risk intelligence engine.X-ROC enables the Digital Trust Score to operate at machine speed, not audit speed, by:• Continuously ingesting signals from security, IT, cloud, compliance, and operational systems• Detecting control drift, posture degradation, and emerging risk in real time• Correlating threat exposure, vulnerabilities, and control effectiveness across all postures• Automatically recalibrating the Digital Trust Score as enterprise conditions changeThis approach transforms cybersecurity from a static, compliance-driven exercise into a living trust system—where risk is continuously monitored, trust is continuously validated, and confidence is continuously earned.Redefining Cybersecurity OutcomesWith the Digital Trust Score, DigitalXForce reframes how cybersecurity success is measured:• From controls → confidence• From point-in-time assessments → continuous assurance• From technical metrics → Board-relevant trust outcomes“Zero Trust helped organizations remove implicit trust, but it never solved the challenge of proving trust continuously,” said Lalit Ahluwalia, Founder & CEO of DigitalXForce.“The Digital Trust Score establishes a new cybersecurity benchmark—one that unifies security, compliance, risk, audit, third-party, AI, and resilience into a single, real-time measure of trust. Zero Trust was the foundation. Digital Trust is how modern enterprises earn and sustain confidence.”Global Conference UnveilingDigitalXForce will showcase the Digital Trust Score through live demonstrations, analyst briefings, and executive conversations at:• RSA Conference• Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit• GISEC Global• Black HatAttendees will experience how Digital Trust transforms cybersecurity from a compliance obligation into a measurable, defensible business capability.About DigitalXForce:DigitalXForce is a next-generation, AI-native platform for Automated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) & Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), that empowers enterprises to manage complexity with intelligence, agility, and confidence. Designed with a modular and composable architecture, DigitalXForce delivers an integrated suite of capabilities spanning automated GRC, Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), Third-Party Risk Management, Cyber Resilience, and Regulatory Compliance.At the core of DigitalXForce is its AI-powered engine, which leverages intelligent agents, machine learning models, and a dynamic control library to autonomously monitor controls, map evidence, assess risks, and generate real-time insights. Trusted by global enterprises across healthcare, finance, critical infrastructure, and technology sectors, DigitalXForce delivers measurable value by reducing manual effort, accelerating audit readiness, and improving organizational resilience in today’s fast-evolving threat and compliance landscape.Learn more about DigitalXForce at https://digitalxforce.com

