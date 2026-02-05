Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,275 in the last 365 days.

Java Center man charged with possession of child pornography

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Patrick Kerwin, 43, of Java Center, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possession of child pornography, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Java Center man charged with possession of child pornography

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.