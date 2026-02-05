Java Center man charged with possession of child pornography

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Patrick Kerwin, 43, of Java Center, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possession of child pornography, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.