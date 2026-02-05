Jury convicts two Houston-area men in murder-for-hire plot against wrong man

Two men have been found guilty on multiple charges related to a conspiracy that resulted in the shooting of a Katy man on his way to work

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.