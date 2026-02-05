The Arctic Institute’s China Series Report 2025

China’s role in the Arctic continues to be an important research focus in 2025. The Arctic Institute’s 2025 Series on China’s role in the Arctic presents over a dozen original articles from international scholars that help elucidate China’s growing Arctic activities. The articles in the series center on two core themes: (1) China’s Arctic engagement in the context of great power competition and global geopolitics, and (2) China’s Arctic engagement in local and regional socioeconomic structures. The series explores China’s relationship with Russia, U.S. alarm over China’s Arctic engagement, opportunities for U.S.-China cooperation, and China’s role in Arctic governance. Moreover, the series explores the normative foundations of China’s Arctic activities, China’s sub-regional cooperation with Russia, China’s work in satellite and subsea cable infrastructure, and Chinese interests in rare earth minerals.

You can download a pdf-file of all published articles throughout 2025 or start by reading our intro-text from October 7, 2025.