Rare Disease News, Events & Reports

FDA will host Rare Disease Day, a virtual public meeting, on Monday, February 23, 2026, in global observance of Rare Disease Week. The theme is: “Moving Forward. Looking Ahead. An Event for Patients.” Learn more and register here.

