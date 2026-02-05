Influential Women Releases Emotional Intelligence Masterclass

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women has released a new masterclass featuring Dr. Kyla Vanchieri, a leadership expert and project executive with over 15 years of experience in federal operations and large-scale complex projects. The masterclass, Stability Is the New Superpower , introduces the Stability Quotient™ framework, reframing emotional intelligence as a strategic source of influence for women leaders navigating high-pressure environments.Traditional resilience frameworks often fall short for women leaders managing complexity, uncertainty, and organizational change. Dr. Vanchieri's masterclass presents an evidence-based model showing how stability, consistency, and composure function as competitive advantages rather than soft skills.The masterclass teaches participants how emotional intelligence translates into leadership presence, how the STABLE framework supports decision-making under pressure, and how stability sustains team morale and organizational impact. The content is designed for women executives, project leaders, and professionals in high-stakes environments seeking to leverage emotional intelligence strategically.The masterclass is now available on Influential Women's platform at influentialwomen.com/masterclasses, expanding the platform's collection of educational content designed to develop women leaders with practical, applicable frameworks.About Influential Women:Influential Women is a media platform dedicated to spotlighting women leaders, founders, and experts across industries. The platform features long-form content, podcasts, editorial features, and professional masterclasses hosted by accomplished women. Influential Women provides structured opportunities for women to publish, speak, and teach directly from their own experience, elevating women as primary voices rather than subjects of commentary.Media Contact:Influential WomenWebsite: influentialwomen.com/masterclasses

