Chaikin Trial Group's 2025 Scholarship Winner

Chaikin Trial Group Awards $2,500 Scholarship to Student Advocating for Seatbelt Safety

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chaikin Trial Group Personal Injury Lawyers is proud to announce Jennifer Patino as the 2026 recipient of its Rebuilding the Road Ahead: How an Accident Inspired My New Direction Scholarship. The $2,500 award recognizes Jennifer’s strength, leadership, and advocacy following a serious car accident that shaped her perspective and goals.A high school senior at Duanesburg High School, Jennifer is a first-generation college-bound student who used her personal experience to create a compelling video about the importance of wearing seatbelts. Her story focused on how surviving a car crash motivated her to raise awareness among young drivers and passengers—a message rooted in lived experience and community concern.“I realized how common it is for teenagers and young adults not to wear seatbelts,” Jennifer explained. “I wanted to speak up and make a difference, even if it just encourages one person to buckle up.”Beyond her advocacy, Jennifer is deeply involved in leadership and volunteer work. She holds multiple officer roles in student government and academic clubs and has completed over 100 hours of community service. She plans to major in marketing and aspires to one day become a Marketing Manager.The Rebuilding the Road Ahead scholarship was created by Chaikin Trial Group to honor students whose lives have been significantly altered by a car accident, yet who continue to show purpose, direction, and resilience in the aftermath. The firm, which represents clients in personal injury cases throughout New York, understands the long-term impact collisions can have on individuals and families.“Jennifer’s story is exactly why we launched this scholarship,” said a representative from Chaikin Trial Group. “She turned a painful experience into a message of hope and action. We’re honored to support her journey.”More information about the annual scholarship can be found at https://www.chaikintrialgroup.com/scholarship/

