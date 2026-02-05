UCanPack Expands U.S. Corrugated Capacity to Meet Surging Cardboard Boxes Demand

UCanPack expands U.S. corrugated box capacity with faster custom sizing, low-MOQ printing, and recyclable options to support growing e-commerce demand.

Our focus is on giving shippers boxes that fit better, print easily, and ship reliably. This expansion helps brands move faster while keeping packaging practical.” — CEO

GA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UCanPack today announced an expansion of its U.S.-made corrugated cardboard boxes line, adding faster custom sizing, low-minimum printing, and sustainability-forward options across a broad catalog of in‑stock and specialty formats. As e‑commerce growth and evolving regulations put new pressure on packaging performance and transparency, the company’s expanded capacity and selection aim to help shippers reduce DIM weight, lower damages, and elevate unboxing—without sacrificing speed or cost control.Explore the range of shipping boxes: https://www.ucanpack.com/boxes/corrugated-boxes.html Meeting Customer Needs With More Choice—and Faster TurnsThe expansion spans Kraft, white, and color shipping boxes in single-, double-, and triple-wall constructions, plus specialized formats including insulated, hazardous materials, weather‑resistant, telescoping, long-and-flat boxes, and bulk cargo options. UCanPack supports rapid‑turn custom sizes and 1–3-color flexographic printing with accessible minimums, enabling small and midsize brands to personalize their shipments and improve the customer experience. According to the company’s category resources, common ECT options include ECT‑32 for most e‑commerce items, ECT‑44 for heavier contents, and ECT‑48/51 double wall for fragile or long‑haul shipments.What’s New for 2026- Faster custom sizes: Quick‑turn, made‑to‑spec corrugated that fits products precisely to reduce air and DIM fees.- Low‑MOQ printing: 1–3 color flexographic logo and design options, with interior/exterior print available for branded unboxing.- Clear strength guidance: A practical ECT framework that maps product weight/fragility to single or double wall selections.- Broader specialty coverage: Insulated, hazmat, weather‑resistant, side‑loading, printer’s, telescoping, long/flat, and bulk cargo boxes.- Wholesale pricing program: Factory‑direct pricing designed to save 15–30% with volume tiers and dedicated account support.Sustainability That’s PracticalSustainability features include 100% recyclable boxes, up to 95% recycled content, soy‑based inks for custom printing, water‑based adhesives, right‑sizing to minimize materials, and FSC-sourced options. These measures help brands advance environmental goals while maintaining shipping performance. As industry watchers track continued growth in corrugated packaging and the rise of recycled containerboard, UCanPack’s approach emphasizes practical, operations‑ready improvements over theoretical commitments.An Industry on the MoveMarket analysts project steady growth in corrugated packaging through the next decade, with e‑commerce continuing to drive demand and recycled grades expanding their share. Meanwhile, brands are piloting smarter boxes—such as QR/GS1-enabled 2D-code packaging—to connect shipments with digital content, provenance, or post‑purchase experiences. These shifts are aligned with U.S. manufacturing capacity, practical right‑sizing, and accessible print options that support both protection and brand‑building.Key Features at a Glance- U.S.-made corrugated cardboard boxes in multiple wall strengths (single/double/triple).- Rapid custom sizing; broad selection of in‑stock dimensions and specialty formats.- Low‑minimum custom printing; interior/exterior branding options.- Practical ECT guidance for product weight, fragility, and shipping distance.- Eco‑focused materials and sourcing, including high recycled content and FSC availability.- Factory‑direct wholesale pricing, volume tiers, and dedicated account support.- Fast shipping from U.S. facilities and responsive expert support.About UCanPackFounded in 2020 and headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia, metro area, UCanPack designs, prints, and manufactures corrugated packaging and shipping supplies, combining instant quotes, low minimums, quick turnarounds, and U.S.-made quality. The company offers wholesale programs, custom sizes, and brand‑elevating print options for e‑commerce, retail, and industrial shippers.

