On 29 January, the European Commission (EC) presented the European Asylum and Migration Management Strategy which sets out the political priorities that will guide the EU’s actions in these areas over the next five years. The preparation of the Strategy was a requirement of the Asylum and Migration Management Regulation which obliges EU member states (MS) to adopt national strategies and mandates the EC to develop a long-term European version to guarantee consistency and coordination at the EU level. It is intended to provide a common framework to support the implementation of national approaches and is closely linked to the entry into action of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum (‘the Pact’) on 12 June.

The Strategy is structured around three main objectives: (1) preventing “illegal” migration, (2) protecting “those in need” and (3) attracting talent to the EU. It includes five priorities:

Stepping up migration diplomacy Stronger EU borders to enhance control and security A firm, fair, and adaptable asylum and migration system More effective return and readmission policies Labour and talent mobility to boost competitiveness

Under the first priority (‘Stepping up migration diplomacy’), the EC is proposing to promote comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnerships, use incentives and levers in policy areas such as visa policy, trade and financial support; implement a ‘whole-of-route’ approach, step up the global fight against migrant smuggling, promote pathways to protection and support returns from third countries.

Under the second priority (‘Stronger EU borders to enhance control and security’), the EC is proposing to roll-out the ‘Entry/Exit System’, launch the new ‘European Travel Information Authorisation System’, screen all “illegal” arrivals to the EU and apply border procedures at the external borders, and further strengthen the role of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex).

Under the third priority (‘A firm, fair, and adaptable asylum and migration system’), the EC is proposing to assist national authorities in implementing the Pact rules, ensure “continued solidarity” for EU MS under pressure and strengthen and complement the Pact to adapt to “new challenges”.

Under the fourth priority (‘More effective return and readmission policies’) the EC is proposing to build a common European system for return and improve readmission by third countries.

Under the final priority (‘Labour and talent mobility to boost competitiveness’), the EC is proposing to scale up the existing ‘Talent Partnerships’ and launch new ones, simplify and accelerate the rules and processes relating to the recognition and validation of qualifications and skills, and improve integration of migrant workers in EU MS.

Finally, the EC proposes to promote the ‘full use of the potential of digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence’ in asylum and migration management, and highlights the funding that is foreseen for migration and asylum-related issues in its proposal for the next EU multiannual financial framework.

