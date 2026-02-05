When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 03, 2026 FDA Publish Date: February 05, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product was not adequately eviscerated and may harbor harmful bacteria or toxins Company Name: Prime Food Processing LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Brooklyn, NY – Prime Food Processing LLC is voluntarily recalling Dried Croaker Fish because the product was not adequately eviscerated, as required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Fish that are not properly eviscerated may retain internal organs that can harbor harmful bacteria or toxins, posing a potential health risk to consumers.

Recalled Products

Item #AF1410 – Dried Croaker Fish- Expiration :12-28-27

Packaging:

Clear Packaging with Green Trim

Distribution

The recalled products were distributed to Asian grocery stores in the following states: AL, AZ, CA, FL, GA, HI, MA, MD, MO, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA. WI.

Reason for Recall

The issue was identified during routine testing conducted by the New York Department of Agriculture. The recall was initiated after the product was selected and sent for regulatory testing. A subsequent investigation determined that the problem originated from an imported product manufactured in Vietnam. At this time, no illnesses or adverse reactions associated with the affected product have been reported.

Consumer Instructions

Consumers who purchased these products should return them to the place of purchase with the uneaten fish and packaging for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Prime Food Processing LLC at 718-963-2323, Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST.