High Vibe PR: PR Net Next Gen Honoree 2026

Agency recognized for pioneering AI-driven PR strategies through new PRCoverage.AI tool

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Vibe PR, a leading PR agency at the intersection of Tech, gaming, and AI, is proud to announce it has been named an honoree in The PR Net Next Gen Awards 2026. This international awards program celebrates agency excellence, championing the innovators who are actively shaping the future of the marketing and communications industry.High Vibe PR was recognized by The PR Net Next Gen Awards for its role in setting a new standard for public relations in the age of AI. As an AI-native PR agency, the firm has led this shift through the development of PRCoverage.AI, a first-of-its-kind reporting and measurement platform built for AI-driven discovery. PRCoverage.AI reflects High Vibe PR’s broader, LLM-aware communications strategy, positioning the firm as a PR agency for LLM optimization that uses AI discovery patterns to guide media outreach, optimize coverage, and improve AI search visibility for clients.In 2025, High Vibe PR drove a 600%+ increase in client LLM visibility scores, helping companies emerge as trusted sources in AI-generated responses. Standout case studies include GOAT Gaming, where High Vibe PR helped position the company as a most cited Telegram game studio across earned media and AI-driven discovery through a holistic PR strategy; Sky Mavis, whose flagship Web3 title now ranks as the most cited “Web3 game” by leading LLMs as a result of consistent media coverage; and Ryze Labs, where High Vibe PR bridged the firm into the AI conversation, securing consistent executive quotes, standalone features, and high-impact speaking opportunities.“This recognition from The PR Net affirms what we’ve believed for the past year that PR measurement must evolve alongside AI,” said Kalie Moore, Founder of High Vibe PR. “As LLMs like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude shape discovery, we built PRCoverage.AI to replace vanity metrics with what actually matters now, like AI visibility, authority, and real engagement.”Beyond technology, High Vibe PR takes a fundamentally different approach to how PR agencies operate. As a boutique PR agency, the firm operates with a deliberately limited client roster, senior-level execution, and deep integration with each partner’s internal team. Unlike traditional agencies where senior leaders secure the business only to hand day-to-day work to junior staff, High Vibe PR provides direct, ongoing access to leadership and functions as a true extension of its clients. This hands-on model allows the agency to move beyond media placements alone, working closely with founders and executives, particularly at AI startups and high-growth technology companies, to secure partnerships and non-traditional storytelling opportunities that drive measurable business impact and keep brands at the forefront of the cultural zeitgeist.For more information about High Vibe PR, please visit https://www.highvibepr.com/ About High Vibe PRHigh Vibe PR is a global boutique PR agency with offices in New York, Berlin, and Manila, partnering with brands in Gaming, Web3, Tech, and AI to shape the next era of entertainment and culture.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.