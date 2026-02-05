Regional Contractor Reports Ongoing Activity in Residential Construction in Montrose, CO

1776 Contractors Inc. is a family-operated construction company providing residential remodeling, roofing, decking, and structural improvement services.

AUSTIN, CO, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A locally operated construction firm has reported continued diversification in project types as part of its ongoing operations, reflecting steady activity within residential construction in Montrose, CO . Recent work has included a mix of remodeling, exterior improvements, and structural upgrades across residential properties, aligned with homeowner needs for functional updates and long-term maintenance. 1776 Contractors Inc. offers various construction services, including remodeling, roofing, decking, and home additions. For projects requiring additional technical planning, coordination may involve collaboration with draftsmen, architects, and engineers to support design accuracy and structural alignment. This approach allows for continuity across residential projects that involve multiple construction phases.Experienced personnel and established trade professionals collaborate to support operations. Project planning emphasizes material selection, workmanship standards, and functional design considerations across residential builds. Exterior construction services, including deck construction and roofing replacements, remain part of the firm’s active scope within residential construction in Montrose, CO, supporting ongoing property maintenance and structural performance.The company maintains a locally focused operating structure rooted in long-standing ties to the surrounding area. Work completed by 1776 Contractors Inc. demonstrates familiarity with regional construction requirements and the application of established building practices across residential projects, supporting consistent execution across project types.About 1776 Contractors Inc.: 1776 Contractors Inc. is a family-operated construction company providing residential remodeling, roofing, decking, and structural improvement services. The organization focuses on craftsmanship, coordination, and long-term value across residential construction projects.Address: 19998 Joy RdCity: AustinState: ColoradoZip code: 81410Phone: 970-778-1776Email: 1776contractors@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.