Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,951 in the last 365 days.

Guilty Pleas Obtained in Federal Firearms Cases

Five people have entered guilty pleas to firearms charges in the Northern District of West Virginia, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew L. Harvey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Guilty Pleas Obtained in Federal Firearms Cases

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.