1905 New Media Acquires St. Louis Software Firm Lelander

1905 New Media is a fourth-generation, family-owned company that serves businesses across St. Louis, Chicago, and beyond, with a portfolio of more than 200 clients and a team of nearly 50 specialists. John Meilink is President of 1905 New Media — St. Louis' only fully integrated marketing agency where commercial printing, web development, digital marketing, branding, and PR are all in house. As the founder of Lelander, JP Revel has nearly 30 years of experience in software development, information technology, and the ad/marketing industry.

Acquisition expands custom software, application development, and AI capabilities as 1905 New Media marks 120 years as a family-owned business

Joining a fourth-generation, family-owned company like 1905 New Media allows us to build tools and technologies for the next generation, while ensuring our people and our clients have a strong future.” — JP Revel, Lelander Founder

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1905 New Media , a fourth-generation, family-owned integrated marketing agency and two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, today announced it has acquired Lelander , one of St. Louis’s most respected web and software development firms. The acquisition closed on November 5, 2025.Known throughout the region for tackling complex digital challenges, Lelander has built a reputation as the firm to call when projects demand deep technical expertise and custom solutions. The acquisition significantly expands 1905 New Media’s capabilities in advanced applications, software, and emerging AI-driven development, further strengthening its position as a premier integrated agency in the Midwest.“Lelander has earned a reputation that speaks for itself,” said John Meilink, President of 1905 New Media . “If you’ve ever heard someone say, ‘That’s a tough project, better call Lelander,’ you understand the level of trust they’ve built in this market. Bringing Lelander into 1905 allows us to take on sophisticated app and software development projects at a level we simply couldn’t before, while continuing to help clients navigate how technology is reshaping the way businesses communicate.”The acquisition brings 1905 New Media’s total headcount to just under 50 full and part-time employees and opens new ideal client profile (ICP) opportunities across all divisions. Lelander’s specialized development team will complement 1905’s existing talent in creative, branding, data analytics, and AI strategy, while also providing access to a robust network of highly skilled contractors for specialized, off-hours, and overflow support.As part of the acquisition, Lelander founder JP Revel is joining the 1905 New Media executive leadership team as Head of Technology. Revel brings decades of business ownership experience, people-first leadership, and deep technical expertise to the organization.“I built Lelander into something I was incredibly proud of, but I saw an opportunity to offer my team a long-term legacy and continued growth,” said Revel. “Joining a fourth-generation, family-owned company like 1905 New Media allows us to help build tools and technologies for the next generation, while ensuring our people and our clients have a strong future.”The acquisition represents a full-circle moment for the two organizations. Meilink and Revel have known each other for nearly a decade through the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), both as members and board members.For existing Lelander clients, the acquisition expands available services to include creative branding, digital marketing, public relations, and advanced data analytics, all under one unified team. For 1905 New Media clients, the addition brings deeper expertise in custom software development and fast-growing AI tools that help businesses solve complex challenges and prepare for the future of marketing.“As we move through the back half of our 120th year in business, this acquisition expands what we can do, opens new doors for our clients, and reinforces our commitment to embracing and harnessing the technologies that will define the future of marketing,” added Meilink.1905 New Media recently unveiled new branding and launched a new website in October 2025, capturing the full spectrum of the agency’s integrated marketing services. To learn more about 1905 New Media, visit 1905newmedia.com.###About 1905 New Media1905 New Media is an integrated marketing agency based in St. Louis, specializing in branding, digital marketing, custom website and software development, public relations, commercial printing, and data analytics. Through its proven approach, 1905 New Media helps businesses grow by harnessing modern technologies to deliver customized solutions and bring clarity to the complex. Fourth-generation owner John Meilink launched 1905 New Media as the next generation of Thomson Printing, Creative & Graphics, a family-owned business whose founding dates back to the year 1905. For 120 years, the company has continuously transformed and stayed at the forefront of technological advancements to meet and exceed its clients’ needs. The company operates offices in St. Charles and Olivette, Missouri, as well as Chicago.About LelanderBased in St. Louis, Lelander is a highly respected web and software development firm known for building custom digital solutions and tackling complex technical challenges. With deep expertise in application development and emerging technologies, Lelander has earned a strong reputation throughout the region for quality, innovation, and problem-solving excellence.

