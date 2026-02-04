Pivot Point Consulting Named Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services

Pivot Point Consulting Awarded Best in KLAS for Managed IT Services 2026

Fourth consecutive year as top performer for Managed IT Services based on exceptional client feedback

One Best in KLAS win is an achievement. Two shows momentum. Three builds trust. Four years signals impact at scale.” — Rachel Marano, Founder and Managing Partner

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KLAS Research, the premier healthcare IT insights company, has ranked Pivot Point Consulting as #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services. This is the fourth consecutive year the firm has been recognized as #1 Best in KLAS in the Managed IT Services category (Best in KLAS reports 2023–2026). In addition, the firm was ranked #2 for Technical Services in 2026—contributing to a total of 12 years in which the firm has been evaluated by KLAS Research starting in the 2013 Best in KLAS report.2026 Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services Report ranks healthcare IT software and services vendors across multiple market segments based on feedback from thousands of healthcare organizations.“One Best in KLAS win is an achievement. Two shows momentum. Three builds trust. Four years signals impact at scale,” said Rachel Marano, Founder & Managing Partner of Pivot Point Consulting. “Being recognized again as Best in KLAS for Managed IT Services—while also ranking #2 in Technical Services this year and #1 Best in KLAS: Technical Services (2024)—proves a track record of success in delivering quality and consistency."“Healthcare organizations are rethinking how work gets done. Our Managed Services model offers a flexible, end-to-end solution—from service desk and patient portal to application support—that stabilizes IT operations, reduces costs and frees internal teams to focus on strategic priorities," said Molly Kalinowski, VP of Managed Services at Pivot Point Consulting. “Managed Services has shifted from a short-term solution to a long-term operating model. Health systems need partners who can deliver stability today while continuously adapting to what’s next. Our four-year Best in KLAS recognition reflects the trust health systems place in our ability to deliver that consistency at scale.”Set up time at ViVE or HIMSS to discuss how Pivot Point has helped their clients strengthen their IT foundation and save 5-30+%.About Pivot Point ConsultingPivot Point Consulting ignites possibility with healthcare organizations and partners with them to navigate pivot points. We bring Best in KLAS managed services, strategic advisory and talent solutions so providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations can move faster, make decisions with confidence and lead what’s next. The firm is currently ranked #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services and has been repeatedly recognized as a top performer by KLAS in multiple categories, including Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services (2026-2023), Best in KLAS: Technical Services (2024) and #1 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm (2020). For more information, visit www.pivotpointconsulting.com Pivot Point Consulting Investors:About SV Health InvestorsSV Health Investors (“SVHI”) is a private investment firm dedicated to investments in the healthcare and life sciences sector. Founded in 1993 with offices in Boston and London, SVHI manages more than $2 billion across multiple investment strategies. SVHI’s dedicated healthcare growth strategy seeks to partner with experienced management teams to accelerate the success of innovative healthcare companies across tech-enabled healthcare services, medical devices, and HCIT. SVHI combines decades of healthcare transaction and operating experience to drive long-term value creation and realize the triple aim of healthcare—higher quality care, accessible to more patients, at a lower cost. For more information: www.svhealthinvestors.com About Health Enterprise PartnersHealth Enterprise Partners provides expansion capital to innovative healthcare services and healthcare information technology companies. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive hospital system and health plan network, 40 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP invests in companies that improve patient experience, expand access and reduce the cost of care. Learn more at www.hepfund.com About Petra Capital PartnersPetra Capital Partners is a private equity firm engaged in providing growth capital for companies located throughout the United States. The investment team has an established track record of success spanning over 20 years and deploying more than $1 billion of capital invested into more than 100 companies. Petra is seeking investments for its new SBIC fund, Petra Growth Fund V, investing up to $25 million per company in equity or debt securities. Learn more at www.petracapital.com About KLAS ResearchKLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at www.klasresearch.com

