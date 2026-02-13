Pensioner's Memoir Proves Growing Old Doesn't Mean Growing Boring

NEW MILLS, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terry Ravenscroft's Stairlift to Heaven is the journal of an old age pensioner with an irreverent and hilarious look at a man's life after retirement.The British author's memoir, published in 2012, offers many valuable lessons about coping with advancing age and authentic life experiences, from bladder examinations to sleep deprivation, to increasing forgetfulness, and to humorous accounts of dealing with junk mail and problems with neighbours.𝗠𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗲𝘀:The memoir opens, first of 4 volumes, with Ravenscroft's pledge to keep a journal of the first five years of his life as an old-age pensioner. The dramatic personae are the author, his wife, Delma, whom he refers to as "The Trouble," and his friend and kindred spirit, Atkins, from down the road.𝗔 𝗩𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗻 𝗛𝘂𝗺𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁'𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗰𝗵Stairlift to Heaven draws on all the skills Ravenscroft has picked up over decades of writing comedy, first as a television scriptwriter, latterly as a novelist.The memoir, based on true stories, adopts a casual, conversational tone that draws readers in.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗣𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗟𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝘁The book was published in 2012, and it's remained available ever since because more people are viewing retirement in a different light or simply refusing to accept the old model of stopping work at 68 and quietly fading away. Ravenscroft's take on retirement seeks to help them. The book doesn't offer comfort or wisdom about ageing gracefully; instead, it presents ageing as something to be endured with humour.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿Terry Ravenscroft was born in New Mills, Derbyshire, England, in 1938. He's written some of Britain's most beloved comedy legends, including Les Dawson, The Two Ronnies, Morecambe and Wise, Alas Smith and Jones, Not the Nine O'Clock News, Ken Dodd, and Roy Hudd, among others. He also penned the award-winning BBC radio series Star Terk Two.He has also written humorous books, with 21 published titles to his credit. Three of his books, Stairlift to Heaven, Dear Coca-Cola, and Dear Air 2000, ranked among the top ten of the Kindle Best Sellers list.His background gives him an edge in observational comedy, as he has an eye for detail that works just as well when he's writing about himself.

