Printify Wins TikTok Shop 'Anchor Award' for Platform Stability and API Excellence

Ashley Molloy, Sales Channels Partnerships Manager at Printify, at the TikTok Shop Developer Summit Printify´s Anchor Award from TikTok

The award highlights Printify’s ability to help TikTok sellers scale reliably through deep, high-performing platform integration

We’re proud to be recognized for stability and usability, but we see those as the baseline - the minimum of what we owe the sellers building real businesses on top of our platform.” — Ashley Molloy, Sales Channels Partnerships Manager at Printify

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printify, the leading print-on-demand and dropshipping platform, was awarded the Anchor Award from TikTok Shop in the POD/Dropshipping category at the TikTok Shop Developer Summit 2026: Building What’s Next, Together.The recognition honors Printify for delivering the most stable integration and best overall usability, achieving the highest API success rate over time and the lowest seller churn among integrated partners.The award was officially presented at the TikTok Shop Developer Summit 2026: Building What’s Next, Together, held in Bellevue and bringing together product leaders, developers, ISV partners, and top sellers from across the global commerce ecosystem.The Anchor Award honors platforms that serve as long-term, dependable foundations for sellers building on TikTok Shop . Printify stood out for its consistent performance, scalable infrastructure, and ability to support sellers as they grow - enabling seamless fulfillment, reliable operations, and sustained success through deep platform integration.“We’re proud to be recognized for stability and usability, but we see those as the baseline - the minimum of what we owe the sellers building real businesses on top of our platform,” said Ashley Molloy, Sales Channels Partnerships Manager at Printify. “The real credit belongs to the sellers - the creators and entrepreneurs turning ideas into products and sales, proving you don’t need an MBA or upfront capital to succeed, just grit, talent, and the courage to start.”The TikTok Shop Developer Summit 2026 highlighted the company’s 2026 strategy, product roadmap, and API priorities, with deep dives into shoppable content, fulfillment, and after-sales integrations. The event also featured real-world insights from brands such as Comfrt, PacSun, and SharkNinja, alongside award presentations to top independent software vendors including AfterShip, ShipStation, Judge.me, Euka AI, ChatPlusAI, Silk, CommentSold, ShipHero, LOOX, Tolstoy, Beervid, and Dianxiaomi.As TikTok Shop continues its rapid growth, developers remain at the core of the platform’s ecosystem, helping sellers turn content into commerce at scale. Printify’s Anchor Award win reinforces its role as a trusted partner for TikTok sellers looking to build sustainable, high-performing businesses through TikTok Shop integrations “We appreciate the recognition, value our partnership with TikTok Shop, and look forward to continuing to build together,” Molloy concluded.About PrintifyPrintify is a leading print-on-demand platform connecting creators with the world’s top print providers. With over 1,300 products and global production partners, Printify empowers anyone to design, sell, and ship custom products, all without managing inventory.

