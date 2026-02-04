Gauteng Roads and transport confirms no backlog processing transport operating permit

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport confirms that there is currently no backlog in the processing of scholar transport operating permits.

Scholar transport operators are encouraged to apply for operating permits and comply fully with all regulatory requirements. The Department continues to process complete and compliant applications without delay, in line with its mandate to ensure the safe, legal and reliable transportation of learners across the province.

Operators who have not yet applied, as well as those operating with expired or non-compliant permits, are urged to regularise their operations immediately. "There is no backlog in scholar transport operating licences. What we require is full compliance. Scholar transport is about the safety of our children, and we will continue to support operators who follow the law while taking firm action against non-compliance,” MEC Diale-Tlabela said.

The Department will continue with awareness campaigns, school engagements, and law enforcement support to ensure accurate data collection and improved regulation of the scholar transport sector, particularly in identified pressure areas.

The Department calls on all scholar transport operators to apply, comply, and work with government to build a safe and dependable scholar transport system for learners in Gauteng.Only complete applications will be processed. Incomplete submissions delay finalisation and place learners at risk.

Enquiries:

Department’s Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

