Micro-Mobility Market 2026-2030: Exploring Growth Trends and Recent Developments

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The micro-mobility sector is rapidly transforming urban transportation, offering efficient and environmentally friendly travel options for short distances. As cities continue to grow and evolve, micro-mobility solutions are becoming a vital part of reducing congestion and improving last-mile connectivity. Let’s explore the market’s size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and trends shaping its future.

Strong Growth Outlook for the Micro-Mobility Market Size

The micro-mobility market has experienced remarkable expansion over recent years. It is projected to increase from $75.14 billion in 2025 to $90.72 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%. This surge in growth during the historical period has been driven by factors such as rising urbanization, the introduction of early bike-sharing programs, efforts to ease traffic congestion, growing environmental consciousness, and widespread adoption of smartphone mobility applications.

Looking further ahead, the market is set to achieve even greater growth, expected to reach $197.48 billion by 2030 with an impressive CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. The anticipated increase is fueled by city-level sustainability initiatives, greater availability of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, supportive regulations for micro-mobility, expanded shared ownership models, and a rising demand for last-mile transportation solutions. Emerging trends in this phase include better integration with public transit, the rise of electric micro-vehicles, growth in shared mobility platforms, innovative lightweight and foldable vehicle designs, and the use of data-driven urban mobility planning.

Defining Micro-Mobility and Its Role in Urban Transport

Micro-mobility encompasses small, lightweight vehicles such as electric scooters and bikes intended for short-distance travel. These transportation modes provide convenient and eco-friendly alternatives within densely populated urban areas, helping to reduce traffic congestion and cut down carbon emissions. By enhancing last-mile connectivity, micro-mobility makes it easier for commuters to reach public transit hubs and final destinations more efficiently.

Key Drivers Fueling Expansion in the Micro-Mobility Market

The rising need for efficient public transportation systems is a significant driver propelling the micro-mobility market forward. Public transport modes like buses, trains, and metros serve large numbers of people along fixed routes, but micro-mobility solutions complement this by simplifying movement within populated areas, thus streamlining personal transit and improving accessibility.

Urbanization also plays a crucial role in boosting demand for micro-mobility, as growing city populations require more reliable and flexible transportation options. For example, in April 2024, the American Public Transportation Association—a US-based non-profit—reported that transit riders completed 7.1 billion trips in 2023, marking a 16% increase from the prior year. This surge highlights increasing reliance on public transportation and, by extension, micro-mobility services as essential components of urban mobility.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Micro-Mobility Market Share

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market for micro-mobility vehicles and services. However, North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region for this market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on growth and opportunities in this sector.

