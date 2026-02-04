Chairman Comer Announces the Clintons Caved, Will Appear for Depositions

WASHINGTON— House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced that former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have agreed to appear for transcribed, filmed depositions to face questioning as part of the investigation related to Jeffery Epstein’s and Ghislaine Maxwell’s crimes. Former President Clinton will appear for a deposition on February 27, 2026 and former Secretary Clinton will appear for a deposition on February 26, 2026.

“Republicans and Democrats on the Oversight Committee have been clear: no one is above the law—and that includes the Clintons. After delaying and defying duly issued subpoenas for six months, the House Oversight Committee moved swiftly to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings in response to their non-compliance. Once it became clear that the House of Representatives would hold them in contempt, the Clintons completely caved and will appear for transcribed, filmed depositions this month. We look forward to questioning the Clintons as part of our investigation into the horrific crimes of Epstein and Maxwell, to deliver transparency and accountability for the American people and for survivors,” said Chairman Comer.

Background: On July 23, 2025, Republicans and Democrats on the Federal Law Enforcement Subcommittee unanimously approved by voice vote a motion to issue subpoenas to ten individuals, including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, for testimony related to the horrific crimes perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Following the Subcommittee vote, on August 5, 2025, Chairman Comer issued the subpoenas.

Former President Clinton’s deposition was initially requested on October 14, 2025, and then moved to December 17, 2025. President Clinton declined this date, citing the need to attend a funeral. The Committee said it would accommodate him if he would propose dates certain in January. He declined. The Committee issued a follow-on subpoena with the deposition date set for January 13, 2026, and former President Clinton failed to appear.

Former Secretary Clinton’s deposition was initially scheduled for October 9, 2025 and then moved to December 18, 2025. Secretary Clinton declined this date, citing the need to attend a funeral. The Committee said it would accommodate her if she would propose dates certain in January. She declined. The Committee issued a follow-on subpoena with the date set for January 14, 2026, and former Secretary Clinton failed to appear.

On January 21, 2026, Oversight Committee Republicans and Democrats voted to recommend that the House of Representatives find former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Clinton in contempt of Congress for defying duly issued subpoenas.