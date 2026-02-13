Mardi Gras Visitors Advised to Plan Four-Night Stays During Peak Parade Weekends

Carnival-themed masks and beads reflect Mardi Gras traditions in New Orleans.

Streetcar access and walkable parade routes support extended travel planning in New Orleans

Parade schedules and transit access play an important role in how visitors plan multi-day Mardi Gras travel.” — Karen Brem, Marketing Director, Historic Mardi Gras Inn

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visitors planning travel to New Orleans for Mardi Gras are being advised to consider four-night stays during the two weekends preceding Fat Tuesday, when the city hosts its highest concentration of parades, street activity, and public celebrations.

Mardi Gras parades and related events take place across multiple days and neighborhoods, with major evening parades typically scheduled Thursday through Sunday during each of the two weekends leading up to Fat Tuesday. These events are free and open to the public and are staged along established parade routes in Uptown, Mid-City, and the French Quarter.

Streetcar service provides access to several primary parade corridors, including St. Charles Avenue, Canal Street, and the Riverfront. The St. Charles Streetcar line runs through Uptown parade areas, while the Canal Street line connects the French Quarter to Mid-City and riverfront viewing locations. Streetcars operate on regular schedules throughout the Mardi Gras season, with extended service provided during peak parade days. Standard fare applies.

Public viewing areas along parade routes do not require tickets, and attendees typically arrive in advance to secure space. Food vendors, portable restrooms, and city services are positioned along major routes during parade hours. Alcohol is permitted in public areas within city guidelines.

In addition to parades, scheduled activities include live music performances, neighborhood walking routes, and evening street gatherings in the French Quarter and Frenchmen Street entertainment districts. Events occur throughout the day and evening, with peak attendance during nighttime parade hours.

Visitors are encouraged to review official parade schedules in advance, confirm streetcar routes and operating times, and plan return transportation following evening events. City officials recommend using public transit and walking routes during high-traffic periods to reduce congestion.

This informational release is issued by Karen Brem, Marketing Director of the Historic Mardi Gras Inn, to provide guidance for travelers preparing for Mardi Gras travel and event attendance in New Orleans.

Mardi Gras parade schedules and route information are available through the City of New Orleans and local tourism offices. Streetcar schedules and fares are available through the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.