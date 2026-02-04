IDC MarketScape Names GFT a Leader in Cloud-Native Core Banking Transformation

GFT enables banks to modernize core banking systems with lower risk and faster realization of business value.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GFT has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud-Native Core Banking Implementation Services 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US51810324, December 2025).

According to the IDC MarketScape, “GFT's major strengths lie in its experience and capabilities with the current generation of cloud-native core banking vendors at a global level and the ability to project its expertise worldwide. Using effective implementation models and migration methodologies, GFT has established itself as highly knowledgeable in holistic transformation projects involving cloud-native core banking solutions and has considerable input into the development of the solution partners GFT works with.” The assessment is based on the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud-Native Core Banking Implementation Services 2025 Vendor Assessment, which evaluates providers on their capabilities and strategies for implementing cloud-native core banking platforms.

“The requirements for core banking systems have changed fundamentally, from stable transaction engines to flexible platforms for innovation, scalability, and regulatory compliance,” said Marco Santos, Global CEO of GFT Technologies. “This confirms that cloud-native core banking has moved from vision to execution — and GFT is a leader in that execution.”

CO.RE Banking Services as a Strategic Growth Driver

With CO.RE Banking Services, GFT offers a comprehensive framework for successful core banking transformation. The approach combines industry-specific advisory capabilities, proven migration strategies, and a strong partner ecosystem.

We believe the IDC MarketScape recognition comes at a critical time for the global banking sector as many institutions are facing fundamental core banking and IT decisions. In markets such as Germany, where regulatory complexity and legacy systems create particularly high transformation pressure, these challenges often surface first. GFT’s placement in the Leader quadrant reinforces its role as a trusted partner for banks navigating these challenges across regions.

“Our clients benefit from the fact that we cover the full spectrum, from defining the vision to operational execution,” Marco Santos, Global CEO added. “We are shaping the next generation of banking, with AI at its core.”



About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About GFT:

GFT Technologies is a responsible AI-centric global digital transformation company. We

deliver advanced Data & AI transformation solutions, modernize technology architectures,

and develop next-generation core systems for industry leaders in Banking, Insurance,

Manufacturing and Robotics. Partnering closely with our clients, we push boundaries to

unlock their full potential.

With deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a strong partner ecosystem, GFT delivers responsible AI-centric solutions that combine engineering excellence, high-performance delivery, and cost efficiency. This makes us a trusted partner for sustainable impact and customer success.

Our team of 12,000+ technology experts operate in 20+ countries worldwide, offering career opportunities at the forefront of software innovation. GFT Technologies SE (GFT-XE) is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange.

