Innovobot Acquires Voler Systems, Establishing U.S. Operations

Innovobot announces the acquisition of Voler Systems, California-based engineering firm specializing in embedded systems & IoT solutions.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovobot announced today the acquisition of Voler Systems , a California-based engineering firm specializing in embedded systems and IoT solutions for complex, regulated environments. The acquisition represents the next step in Innovobot’s expansion, establishing Innovobot Labs ’ U.S. division and building on an international footprint, which includes operations and partnerships across Europe and active market presence in Asia and the EMEA region.Voler will be fully integrated into the Innovobot platform, expanding Innovobot’s presence into the Bay Area. This integration supports the globalization of Innovobot’s platform while enhancing the Labs’ capabilities in the design, development, and industrialization of intelligent systems, across MedTech, Advanced Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, and other high-performance applications.Founded in Sunnyvale, California in 1979 in the heart of Silicon Valley, Voler Systems has built a strong reputation over more than four decades for technical excellence and reliability, serving a predominantly U.S. client base with additional customers in Canada and Europe. It has demonstrated consistent commercial performance, driven by deep domain expertise and long-standing industry relationships.“Voler Systems brings exceptional engineering talent, a strong culture of execution, and a proven track record of delivering complex systems to market,” said Andrew Shnuriwsky, COO at Innovobot and President of Innovobot Labs. “This acquisition significantly strengthens Innovobot Labs and provides a critical platform for serving customers in the United States.”The acquisition aligns with Innovobot’s strategy to expand its global footprint while deepening its core technical capabilities. IoT and embedded systems are foundational to the complex products Innovobot supports, and Voler’s expertise meaningfully extends the Labs’ offering across existing and adjacent markets. The acquisition follows a period of successful collaboration between Innovobot Labs and Voler Systems, during which the teams worked together on high-impact innovation initiatives, reflecting a shared culture of technical rigor, execution excellence, and long-term vision.“Joining Innovobot allows us to build on what makes Voler strong while expanding our ability to support clients over the long term,” said Miguel Adão, President of Voler Systems. “We can now address a broader range of complex challenges while continuing to do what we do best—building reliable, high-performance medical devices, wearables and other systems—supported by a global platform.”As part of Innovobot Labs, Voler Systems will collaborate closely with Innovobot’s existing Labs teams, enabling cross-disciplinary delivery and expanded support for clients developing next-generation products. The integration is expected to create new opportunities for customers through broader technical coverage, deeper specialization, and increased capacity to scale. Voler will continue to serve its current clients without disruption, operating under the Innovobot Labs organization.For inquiries: Isabelle Petibon, Senior Director of Marketing – Innovobotipetibon@innovobot.comAbout InnovobotInnovobot is an investment platform that creates value through innovation. Innovobot Labs is the platform’s innovation studio, tackling pressing problems through the development and application of cutting-edge technologies. With expertise spanning robotics, AI, IoT, human-machine interfaces, and advanced materials, the Labs collaborate with companies from startups to Fortune 500 leaders. Innovobot Resonance Ventures is its venture capital arm, dedicated to investing in early-stage deep tech startups.About Voler SystemsVoler Systems, an Innovobot company, specializes in the design and development of electronic devices for the medical, wearables, and IoT sectors. With more than 46 years of experience and over 900 projects delivered for Fortune 500 companies, startups, and scaleups, Voler brings deep capabilities in hardware and firmware engineering as part of Innovobot’s global innovation platform. Voler's capabilities span sensors, wireless connectivity, power management, motion control, mixed-signal design, and AI-enabled electronics for complex and regulated environments.

