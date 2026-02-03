Securus Technologies Sets the Industry Agenda for Intelligence-Led Corrections at the 2026 ACA Winter Conference

Securus Technologies Securus One

Introducing the Only Unified Intelligence and Operations Platform Built to Scale Safety, Solve Staffing Constraints, and Deliver Durable Value

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Securus Technologies, the leading provider of technology-based solutions for corrections and public safety, is raising the bar for modern corrections technology by setting a new standard for intelligence-led operations as facilities navigate increasingly complex environments, from sophisticated contraband networks to acute staffing shortages.At the American Correctional Association (ACA) winter conference (February 5–8, 2026), Securus will showcase how OmniLens and Securus One combine to form the industry’s most advanced intelligence-led ecosystem, purpose-built to help agencies move faster, operate safer, and scale with confidence. At Booth 536 and 537, Securus will demonstrate how OmniLens and Securus One empower agencies to transition from reactive monitoring to proactive prevention, delivering the force multiplier effect critical for modern law enforcement.“Corrections is entering an intelligence-led era,” said Kevin Elder, President, Securus Technologies.“OmniLens and Securus One set a new standard for how agencies connect information, surface risk, and act decisively. By unifying intelligence across systems, we give investigators the clarity and speed they need to keep facilities and communities safe.”OmniLens: Redefining Investigative Intelligence in CorrectionsOmniLens is a comprehensive investigative intelligence platform, designed to eliminate silos and accelerate outcomes. Built with and for investigators, it enables agencies to transition from reactive monitoring to proactive threat mitigation.Key capabilities include:- Predictive intelligence at scale: Surface high-risk behavioral patterns, networks, and emerging threats before incidents escalate- Unified digital evidence: Seamlessly connect voice, video, text, and metadata within a single, defensible investigative environment- End-to-end workflows: Move from signal detection to case development to reporting without tool-hopping or manual handoffs- Operational efficiency gains: Reduce administrative burden and investigative time, helping agencies do more with fewer staffSecurus One: The Secure Foundation for Scalable OperationsSecurus One is customer driven to provide the secure, interoperable backbone required to run modern correctional facilities. As agencies face staffing volatility and increasing complexity, Securus One centralizes access, administration, and oversight across systems, featuring:- Zero-trust security architecture with single sign-on and role-based access- Open-architecture interoperability with Jail Management Systems and approved third-party tools- Lower training and cognitive load for officers navigating daily operations- Centralized visibility that reduces risk tied to legacy system sprawlA Platform Strategy Designed for Long-Term ValueAs corrections leaders look to modernize with confidence, Securus is delivering technology that compounds in value. By unifying intelligence and operations, the Securus ecosystem enables agencies to modernize without disruption and investors to back a platform designed for longevity. With continued enhancements planned throughout 2026, Securus is setting the direction of the market."In working closely with correctional agencies, we consistently see how fragmented systems can slow investigations and limit visibility,” said Chad Emmons, Business Development Director of Investigative Services, Securus Technologies. “OmniLens and Securus One unify intelligence, evidence, and operations so investigators can spend less time navigating systems and more time acting on meaningful insights.”Experience Intelligence-Led Corrections at ACAConference attendees are invited to Booth 536 and 537 for immersive, scenario-based demonstrations that follow a real-world investigation from initial alert to actionable intelligence showcasing the speed, precision, and scale of the Securus platform. Learn more at www.Aventiv.com/securus-technologies About Securus TechnologiesSecurus Technologies, an Aventiv company and the industry leader, equips over 1,800 corrections agencies with 80-plus high-grade technology solutions to enhance public safety and optimize facility operations. Their offerings include secure communication, advanced monitoring, and the only corrections-grade Wi-Fi enabled tablets featuring tamper alarms, GPS, fingerprint authentication, secure LTE, and a private Google Play Store. Securus’ products and services modernize administration, automate workflows, and centralize communication for staff, while creating vital e- and video connections for incarcerated individuals with family, friends, and resources like education and workforce development, ultimately strengthening community safety and economic stability. For more information, please visit https://www.aventiv.com/securus-technologies or join us on social media on LinkedIn YouTube , and Facebook.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.