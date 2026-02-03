VERZA TV Surpasses Major Viewership Milestone as Demand for Vertical Micro-Drama Content Accelerates

Breakout mobile platform drives massive early engagement, signaling a new era for short-form serialized storytelling

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VERZA TV , the U.S.-based vertical micro-drama platform founded by E! Entertainment Television co-founder Alan Mruvka, today announced it has surpassed a major viewership and engagement milestone, signaling accelerating demand for serialized vertical video storytelling designed for mobile audiences.Since launch, VERZA TV has delivered more than 120 million episode views, with its micro-drama series averaging 425,000 views per episode, and top-performing titles exceeding 1 million views per episode within days of release. Episodes run approximately 90 to 120 seconds and are designed specifically for mobile-first, vertical viewing.The platform is also reporting strong engagement metrics, including an average 68% episode completion rate—well above industry norms for short-form scripted content—and 28 minutes of daily watch time per active user, reflecting strong binge behavior and repeat viewing.VERZA TV’s user base has grown rapidly, now exceeding 480,000 monthly active users, with daily active users representing nearly 30% of MAUs, a ratio considered best-in-class for mobile video platforms. Users consume an average of 8–10 episodes per session, underscoring the platform’s success in delivering serialized storytelling optimized for short-form consumption.“Vertical micro-dramas are not a trend—they’re a format shift,” said Alan Mruvka, Founder of VERZA TV and Co-Founder of E! Entertainment Television. “Audiences want compelling storytelling that fits into the way they live today—on their phones, on the go, and in short bursts. These numbers validate the demand we’re seeing across the market.”Building on this momentum, VERZA TV is preparing to roll out new original programming and expanded content partnerships later this year in addition to the 80+ micro dramas currently on the platform, further growing its slate as vertical video consumption continues to accelerate globally. The company also plans to expand talent collaborations and international distribution throughout 2026.About VERZA TVVERZA TV is a U.S.-based vertical micro-drama platform delivering serialized storytelling through short-form episodes designed exclusively for mobile viewing. Founded by media pioneer Alan Mruvka, co-founder of E! Entertainment Television, the platform features 80+ micro-dramas spanning romance, thriller, comedy, and drama, and is redefining how audiences discover, consume, and engage with narrative content in the vertical era.Contact: Jessica MeiselsFingerprint CommunicationsJessica@fingerprintcom.net

