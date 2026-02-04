CloudX to Spotlight PurchaseSmart® Vendor Spend Optimization at NADA 2026

NORTH HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudX®, a SaaS company delivering clean data-powered accounting automation solutions nationwide, announced it will highlight the PurchaseSmart® vendor spend optimization solution at NADA 2026 from February 4-6 in Las Vegas.

At NADA 2026, CloudX will highlight how PurchaseSmart helps dealerships take a more practical approach to managing indirect vendor spend by applying pre-negotiated pricing to everyday purchases, without vendor changes or process disruption.

CloudX invites attendees to visit the team at Booth #7219N to learn how vendor spend optimization fits within the broader CloudX platform and where it can complement existing accounts payable and back-office processes. Demos will be available at the show by appointment.

PurchaseSmart enables dealerships to access pre-negotiated pricing across more than 100 national vendors, helping finance and accounting teams capture savings of up to 35% across common dealership spend categories such as office supplies, business equipment, auto parts, MRO, uniforms, shipping, and rental cars. Participating vendors include well-known providers such as Amazon Business, Staples, Grainger, Uline, Cintas, FedEx, and Hertz.

By removing manual contract negotiation and complex onboarding, PurchaseSmart heightens visibility and increases the speed at which dealerships can begin capturing savings. Dealerships can enroll quickly, activate available vendor contracts, and begin identifying potential savings with minimal effort from internal teams.

Chief Revenue Officer and Founder, Chris Cosgrove shared his thoughts on PurchaseSmart’s impact for franchise dealerships saying, “Our ability to aggregate spend across numerous categories opens the possibility for mid-market dealerships groups to obtain more favorable, enterprise level pricing in common areas of spend,” he said. “Because of that they are able to enhance their profitability in a competitive landscape while enhancing procurement controls, which is great. Knowing that it works universally without requiring DMS integration is even better since it can benefit single store environments up to much larger groups.”

About CloudX

CloudX is an accounts payable automation SaaS company that designs, operates, and supports adaptable automation solutions for automotive dealerships and many other multi-entity organizations. Built on clean, connected data, CloudX products help finance teams reduce manual work, improve visibility, and gain greater control across back-office operations.

CloudX solutions include:

- Automated invoice processing

- OEM & vendor statement reconciliation

- Integrated B2B payments

- Vendor spend optimization through group purchasing

- Credit card statement reconciliation

- Expense management solutions

For more information, visit https://www.cloudxdpo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

