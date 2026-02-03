Milsoft Utility Solutions to Exhibit at DTECH 2026 in San Diego

Milsoft Utility Solutions to exhibit at DTECH 2026, featuring live demonstrations of its engineering, GIS, outage management, & customer engagement platforms.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milsoft Utility Solutions, a leading provider of engineering, operations, and customer information software for the electric utility industry, announced that it will participate as an exhibitor at DTECH 2026, the premier transmission and distribution industry conference and tradeshow. Attendees can visit Milsoft at Booth #2346.

The event will take place February 2–5, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, and will bring together utility professionals, technology providers, and industry leaders from across North America to explore innovation in grid modernization, reliability, data analytics, and operational performance.

At DTECH, Milsoft will showcase its suite of utility software solutions designed to support electric utilities across the full lifecycle of operations, including engineering analysis, GIS, outage management, customer information systems, and system planning. Milsoft will provide live demonstrations throughout the event, including:

-Automated Analysis using Milsoft AEON™

-Milsoft UtiliSyte™ GIS in Esri’s ArcGIS Pro

-New iXp® Customer App and Portal

-Automated Fault Location using Milsoft OMS

-Analysis Results Comparison in WindMil®

-FieldSyte™ Staking

Milsoft’s platforms are used by utilities worldwide to improve decision-making, increase efficiency, and enhance service reliability. The demonstrations will highlight how utilities can use Milsoft’s technology to streamline workflows, improve system visibility, and support long-term operational planning.

Milsoft leadership will also be present at the event. Brian Carr, CEO of Marketing, and Brian Lassiter, Vice President of Product and Corporate Strategy, will attend on behalf of the company. Industry professionals are encouraged to connect with Brian Lassiter at the show to discuss utility technology strategy, product innovation, and emerging industry needs.

Milsoft’s participation reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting utilities as they navigate evolving operational challenges and adopt technologies that strengthen performance, resilience, and customer engagement.

About Milsoft Utility Solutions

Milsoft Utility Solutions provides software solutions for electric utilities, supporting engineering, operations, and automated customer service functions. With decades of industry experience, Milsoft helps utilities improve system reliability, operational efficiency, and long-term planning through purpose-built technology platforms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.