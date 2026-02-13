Factory Direct Tiny Homes Introduces Backyard Tiny Home Workshops for Makers and DIY Enthusiasts

A tiny home workshop model designed for woodworking, repairs, and creative use.

Customizable tiny home structures provide dedicated, climate-controlled workspace for home-based projects

These workshop models give homeowners a dedicated space to work year-round.” — — Gerard Bourgeois, Factory Direct Tiny Homes

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factory Direct Tiny Homes is expanding the way homeowners utilize backyard space with customizable tiny home workshops designed to provide dedicated, year-round environments for creative and hands-on projects.

As more homeowners seek functional alternatives to cluttered garages and traditional storage sheds, tiny home workshops offer a practical solution. These standalone structures are designed to serve as fully usable workspaces for woodworking, metalworking, jewelry making, equipment repair, and other specialized crafts.

Unlike standard backyard sheds, tiny home workshops can be fully insulated and outfitted with electrical systems, lighting, windows, and optional climate control. Layouts may be customized to include built-in workbenches, expanded door openings for equipment access, and storage features designed around specific workflows.

By relocating noisy, dusty, and space-consuming projects to a detached structure, homeowners can preserve their garage for its intended purpose while creating a quiet, focused workspace in their backyard. The addition of a dedicated workshop also increases usable function on residential properties.

Factory Direct Tiny Homes currently offers workshop-capable tiny home models for viewing and customization at its Bay St. Louis, Mississippi location. Visitors can explore available layouts, utility options, and finish selections based on their individual project needs.

The Factory Direct Tiny Homes lot is located at:

10381 Highway 603, Suite A

Bay St. Louis, MS 39520

Models are available for in-person viewing and consultation.

To learn more about tiny home workshops or to discuss customization options, contact Gerard Bourgeois at 504-421-2440 or visit factorydirect-tinyhomes.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.