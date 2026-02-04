The Application Programming Interface (API) Testing Market is Projected to Expand at a 21.9% CAGR Until 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Application Programming Interface (API) Testing Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing reliance on software applications and the increasing complexity of digital ecosystems have made API testing an essential part of software development. As organizations strive for faster and more reliable software releases, the API testing market is experiencing remarkable growth. Let’s explore the current market size, driving factors, regional outlook, and notable trends shaping this industry.

API Testing Market Size and Growth Forecast Through 2026

The application programming interface (API) testing market has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to rise from $1.75 billion in 2025 to $2.14 billion in 2026, representing a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%. This surge during the historical period is driven by factors such as the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions, increasing need for automated testing tools, the rise in software development outsourcing, the proliferation of mobile and web applications, and the push for quicker software release cycles.

Looking further ahead, the API testing market is expected to maintain robust growth, reaching an estimated $4.72 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 21.9%. Key contributors to this future expansion include the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into testing processes, increased investments in DevOps and continuous integration strategies, heightened emphasis on API security testing, growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices, and efforts to reduce the overall costs associated with software development lifecycles.

Understanding API Testing and Its Role in Software Development

API testing is a critical software testing approach focused on assessing the functionality, reliability, performance, and security of application programming interfaces. This process involves verifying data transmission, request-response interactions, and the integration between different software components. Its main objective is to ensure smooth communication between systems and confirm that APIs operate effectively, safely, and efficiently. Successful API testing supports the development of stable, scalable software applications by identifying issues early and validating that backend services work as intended.

Key Factors Accelerating Growth in the API Testing Market

One of the primary drivers behind the expanding API testing market is the increasing adoption of automated testing methods. Automated testing involves the use of specialized software tools to run predefined test scripts that evaluate API performance and reliability without human intervention. This approach has gained popularity as organizations seek faster and more dependable quality assurance practices to meet the demands of rapid software release cycles. By enabling quick and repeatable validation of backend services through script-driven requests and responses, API testing helps detect integration defects early, thus maintaining system reliability as applications evolve.

Supporting this trend, data from PractiTest Ltd., an Israel-based software testing platform, shows a gradual rise in the proportion of companies reporting that automation has replaced at least 75% of manual testing efforts—from 18% in 2023 to 20% in 2025. This shift toward automated testing, combined with increasing software development and integration activities, is fueling the API testing market’s growth.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in the API Testing Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the API testing market, underscoring its position as a key hub for software innovation and quality assurance. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The market report covers key geographic regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global market landscape.

