House Resolution 389 Printer's Number 2769

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - Sponsors

MADDEN, PROBST, McNEILL, SANCHEZ, GUENST, HILL-EVANS, NEILSON, VITALI, HOHENSTEIN, RIVERA, CIRESI, PARKER, HOWARD, MENTZER, GALLAGHER, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, K.HARRIS, HARKINS, KHAN, FREEMAN, GIRAL, KAZEEM, MAYES

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing the month of February 2026 as "Senior Independence Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Recognizing February 2026 as Senior Independence Month in Pennsylvania

