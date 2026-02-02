DCCA Launches Kaua‘i HI-WiFi Starlink Program

Posted on Feb 2, 2026 in Main

Above: Randy Leong, state cable telvision adminstrator. Pboto courtesy: DCCA.

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA), in partnership with the County of Kaua‘i, has launched the Kaua‘i HI-WiFi Starlink Program, to expand reliable internet access in some of the island’s most remote and underserved areas. The initiative uses Starlink satellite technology to provide free public Wi-Fi in locations with limited or no traditional communications infrastructure, including remote parks, recreation areas and places with poor cellular coverage.

This program enhances connectivity for residents, visitors, lifeguards, hikers, park rangers and state and county employees, while also strengthening emergency communication and public safety capabilities. By ensuring reliable access to information and communication tools, the project supports equity, resilience and preparedness across Kaua‘i’s communities.

The rollout is being led by the Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency, which will help maintain the system to ensure readiness during emergencies. The program builds on previous broadband expansion efforts statewide, including community center Wi-Fi installations and public hotspot projects.

The Kaua‘i HI-WiFi Starlink Program draws on lessons learned from Starlink’s effective deployment following the Maui wildfires, when satellite connectivity proved critical after traditional infrastructure failed. Initial installation sites include parks and athletic facilities across the island, with additional locations planned. Funded by DCCA and supported by Kaua‘i County, the initiative reflects a continued commitment to expanding access to reliable, resilient connectivity for all of Hawai‘i.