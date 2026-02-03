CallX Accepted Into Deepgram Startup Program, Expands AI Powered Call Platform for Insurance Sales

CallX Joins Deepgram's Startup Program

CallX joins the Deepgram Startup Program to expand its AI powered call platform, helping insurance agents sell better and faster from anywhere.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CallX, an AI powered call platform and marketplace built to help insurance agents sell better and faster from anywhere in the world, today announced it has been accepted into the Deepgram Startup Program as it continues expanding its real time intelligence platform for phone based insurance sales.

CallX combines real time speech intelligence, AI driven performance guidance, intelligent call routing, and marketplace infrastructure into a single platform designed to support agents and agencies inside live phone conversations. Unlike traditional call analytics tools that focus on reporting after a call has ended, CallX is built to operate during the conversation itself, helping agents navigate objections, improve consistency, and make better decisions at critical moments.

CallX is currently rolling out CallX Copilot, the platform’s real time intelligence layer that supports agents during live calls and triggers post-call one-click optimizations such as automated follow ups, summaries, and next-step actions. Together, these workflows are designed to reduce manual effort, improve consistency, and help agents move faster between conversations without losing momentum.

Acceptance into the Deepgram Startup Program provides CallX with access to enterprise grade speech recognition infrastructure optimized for low latency and high accuracy voice environments. This foundation enables CallX to reliably power real time intelligence across complex, noisy, and compliance sensitive phone conversations commonly found in insurance sales.

“We designed CallX to help agents sell better and faster from anywhere in the world by bringing real time intelligence, call routing, and performance guidance into the live conversation,” said Brian Carrozzi, Chief Vision Officer of CallX. “Insurance is still sold on the phone, but most platforms were built for dashboards and after the fact reporting. CallX is focused on improving execution while the conversation is actually happening.”

With more than a decade of experience operating in call driven customer acquisition, CallX already delivers tens of thousands of inbound calls at scale. The company is evolving beyond traditional pay per call into a broader AI powered operating system and call marketplace, initially focused on life insurance, designed to improve agent performance, standardize results across agencies, and support scalable distribution.

The current rollout of CallX is invite only, with access expanding gradually as the platform is introduced to producing insurance agents and agency partners.

For more information or to request access to CallX Copilot, visit https://copilot.callx.com/join



About CallX

CallX is an AI powered call platform and marketplace built for phone based insurance sales. By combining real time speech intelligence, AI driven performance guidance, intelligent call routing, post-call one-click optimizations, and marketplace infrastructure, CallX helps insurance agents and agencies sell better and faster from anywhere in the world.

