ADEX Completes First Dental Licensure Examination in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Board of Dental Examiners (ADEX), a leading dental testing organization, has completed the inaugural administration of the ADEX Dental Examination in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant milestone by making the American standard for clinical assessments available in the eastern hemisphere.The examination was conducted during the first week of January 2026, at King Abdulaziz University (KAU) in Jeddah. KAU is one of only two Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA)-recognized dental education programs operating outside of United States, positioning it as a highly qualified international exam site for delivery of the ADEX examination.“This examination represents the culmination of nearly three years of planning, collaboration, and shared commitment to excellence,” said Dr. Benjamin Wall, Director of Examinations for ADEX. “The facilities, faculty support, and operational readiness at King Abdulaziz University met the rigorous standards required for the ADEX examination.”The Saudi Arabia exam administration reflected significant coordinated planning between ADEX and King Abdulaziz University, including multiple site visits, infrastructure validation, examiner preparation, and operational testing to ensure the examination was delivered in accordance with established psychometric, clinical, and security standards."We are deeply grateful to the leaders at KAU for their dedication and collaboration in bringing the ADEX examination to Saudi Arabia," said Dr. Mark Armstrong, Chair of ADEX. "This expansion represents a meaningful step forward in furthering our mission and contributing to international dental competency standards that may ultimately protect public health and safety worldwide."While the ADEX Dental Examination is not required for licensure within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, many candidates pursue the exam for the professional distinction it represents and for its acceptance by U.S. licensing jurisdictions. The successful completion of this administration further reinforces the ADEX examination’s role as a trusted, internationally recognized measure of clinical competency.Saudi Arabia now joins a growing list of international locations where the ADEX Dental Examination is administered, including Canada, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, and Mexico. ADEX continues to work with academic institutions, regulators, and examiners to uphold consistent standards while responsibly expanding global access to high-quality licensure assessments.

