Americans Turn to Mixed Sources for Nutrition Information

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every day, Americans are bombarded with nutrition advice from social feeds and headlines, but it’s often hard to know what’s credible. Many adults rely on social media, online sources, or AI recommendations, instead of credentialed dietetics professionals for nutrition advice. Despite a growing demand for information, most Americans have never consulted a dietetics professional, and few can accurately describe what they do. This knowledge gap leaves millions without support that could prevent chronic disease, improve health outcomes, and guide sustainable lifestyle changes.Registered dietitian nutritionist Deanne Brandstetter, 2025-2026 President of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, shares how misinformation is outpacing credible guidance and why dietetics professionals are the essential, evidence-backed source Americans need.Between social media trends and AI, it’s getting harder to separate nutrition fact from fiction. Trying to eat healthier or manage weight can feel like navigating a minefield. Nutrition and dietetics professionals cut through the noise with evidence-based, personalized guidance. They help people choose foods that support real, achievable health goals, while still being enjoyable and craveable.To find a nutrition expert near you, please visit https://www.EatRight.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.