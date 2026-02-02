BioPhy Acquired by Intrinsic Clinical Systems

BioPhy announces acquisition by Intrinsic Clinical Systems. The AI-driven platform will continue advancing quality and regulatory solutions under new ownership.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intrinsic Clinical Systems, a clinical development services and technology platform, today announced that it has acquired BioPhy, an enterprise AI company focused on regulatory intelligence and quality system modernization for life sciences organizations.BioPhy’s solutions help regulatory, quality, and operations teams navigate complex requirements and documentation at speed. BioPhy’s regulatory research engine enables teams to rapidly locate, synthesize, and operationalize regulatory and scientific information across authoritative sources and internal knowledge, supporting faster answers to critical compliance questions and reducing time spent on manual research.In addition, BioPhy offers a QMS gap analysis solution that helps organizations assess alignment between current SOPs, quality documentation, and applicable requirements. By identifying gaps and prioritizing remediation opportunities, the solution is designed to help teams strengthen inspection readiness and continuously improve quality processes.“We've been working with BioPhy for quite some time, and we are excited to formally make this transition,” said Dave Agrella, CEO of Intrinsic Clinical Systems. “This acquisition expands our ability to support clients with modern regulatory intelligence and quality analytics, while maintaining the service orientation and delivery rigor our clients have come to expect from us.”“I'm excited to bring BioPhy's technology to a new home that can increase its reach in the industry and show its true potential,” said Dave Latshaw II, CEO of BioPhy. “Together, we will look for practical ways to bring AI enabled regulatory research and QMS gap analysis into the workflows that life sciences teams rely on every day, without disrupting existing programs.”BioPhy's regulatory and quality capabilities will be available immediately through Intrinsic Clinical Systems’ platform. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.About Intrinsic Clinical SystemsIntrinsic Clinical Systems is a private equity-backed clinical development services and technology platform supporting life sciences and research organizations. Intrinsic brings together capabilities across clinical delivery, technology enablement, and operational support, helping clients execute programs efficiently while meeting high standards for quality and compliance.About BioPhyBioPhy is an enterprise AI company focused on regulatory intelligence and quality system modernization for life sciences organizations. BioPhy’s regulatory research engine helps teams access and interpret complex regulatory and scientific information more efficiently, and its QMS gap analysis solution supports proactive identification and remediation of documentation and process gaps.For more information, please visit https://intrinsiccs.com/intrinsic-biophy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.