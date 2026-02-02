The Access Group evolves to Co-CEO model to accelerate customer-focused AI transformation

New Co-CEOs at Access Group

New leadership structure positions UK-HQ global software provider, with £1.2 billion in annual revenue, to redefine how SMEs buy and consume technology.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Access Group , one of the largest UK-headquartered software companies with £1.2 billion in annual revenue and over 160,000 customers worldwide, today announced the promotion of Jon Jorgensen to Co-CEO alongside Chris Bayne Two Leaders. One Mission.Jon Jorgensen and Chris Bayne are now Co-CEOs, Bayne focused on building the software platform that changes the way businesses operate, Jorgensen on ensuring every customer thrives.Chris Bayne will focus on operational excellence and platform evolution, maintaining direct oversight of product and technology, and retaining the group’s financial stewardship. Jon Jorgensen will continue his go-to-market responsibilities and drive commercial excellence and culture, working directly with divisional leaders across Access’s market-leading software companies.Chris Bayne, Co-CEO of Access said: “It's not a typical corporate structure. It's Access doing things differently because serving 160,000 customers across many different sectors (from care providers to schools to hospitality) demands leadership with the bandwidth to care deeply about each of them. That’s both the products and experiences delivered.”Redefining how businesses buy and consume softwareAccess is pioneering a fundamentally different approach to business software. Drawing on lessons from consumer technology, the company is breaking the traditional software lifecycle where products become outdated, and customers are forced to look elsewhere."Think about your smartphone, it just gets better, automatically, without you having to think about it. That's what business software should feel like," commented Chris Bayne. When technology works seamlessly, people are free to focus on what they're good at - building relationships, serving customers, creating moments that matter. That's what Access Evo delivers."Leadership that puts customers first"We serve the heart of the UK economy from small and mid-market businesses to household brands – many of whom don't have armies of IT staff," said Jon Jorgensen, Co-CEO of Access. "They need software that just works, partners who actually care and technology that evolves as fast as the world does. Our job is to unburden them. To give them back time for what matters: serving customers, growing teams and making an impact.“Chris and I have worked together for over 20 years, and that's why this leadership evolution matters: it gives us even more capacity to obsess over our customers' success. We each bring different perspectives, and that’s a real strength, we make major strategic decisions together.”Strengthening leadership for the next phaseAlongside the Co-CEO appointments, Access announced strategic leadership changes to support its continued evolution:Emma de Sousa has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer, bringing 16 years of experience from one of Europe’s largest IT distribution businesses to drive commercial momentum. Since joining Access in 2023, she has acted as Managing Director of Access Recruitment and Access Legal.Jon Coello has been promoted to Chief Product Officer, recognising his instrumental role in shaping Access’s product strategy and platform innovation.James Bolt formally assumes the title of Chief Technology Officer, continuing to drive engineering excellence as the company searches for a permanent CTO.Continued commitment and investmentBoth Chris Bayne and Jon Jorgensen remain fully committed to Access’s long-term success. This structural evolution adds leadership capacity rather than replacing it, ensuring the company has the bandwidth to compete at scale whilst maintaining its distinctive culture.“We’ve been the fastest-growing UK-headquartered software company for over a decade,” added Bayne. “Yet in 2025, we accelerated to produce more functionality and capability than in any previous year. This structure allows us to do it again. It’s great news for Access and transformational for our customers.”Jonathan Boyes, Partner, Hg Capital said: “This leadership evolution is exactly the kind of strategic thinking that has driven Access’s success over five investment rounds. Chris’s focus on product and platform excellence, combined with Jon’s commercial leadership, positions Access perfectly for its next chapter of growth. We have complete confidence in this partnership.”Morgan Seigler, Managing Director, TA Associates, commented: “The progression to a Co-CEO model reflects the ambition and scale of the opportunity ahead. Chris and Jon have built an exceptional partnership, and this structure ensures Access has the leadership depth to continue growing as a market-leading AI-powered software company. We are delighted to continue supporting their vision.”-ENDS-About The Access GroupThe Access Group is one of the largest UK-headquartered business management software providers. It provides solutions that empower more than 160,000 small and mid-sized organisations in commercial and non-profit sectors across Europe, USA and APAC, giving every employee the freedom to do more of what’s important. Its innovative cloud solutions and integrated AI software experience across multiple Access products transform how business technology is used. Access employs over 9,000 people and continuously drives product innovation and customer service excellence.For more information, visit www.theaccessgroup.com or follow us @TheAccessGroupMedia Contacts:Lauraine JordanGroup Head of PRThe Access Grouplauraine.jordan@theaccessgroup.comGeorge NellanyAssociate DirectorBabel PRGeorge.nellany@babelpr.com

