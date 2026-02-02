Explore Iowa’s history during Black History Month

February marks the annual observance of Black History Month, bringing opportunities to engage and explore this part of Iowa’s rich history in classrooms across the state.

Students can learn about famous black Iowans who made an impact on our state and nation, like George Washington Carver who was a pioneer in the agricultural field. He persevered through slavery as a child to become the first black student at both Simpson College and Iowa State University and later created hundreds of innovations in agriculture products, such as peanuts and sweet potatoes. Each Feb. 1, George Washington Carver Day is celebrated in Iowa as an official state observance.

Other influential Iowans include Josiah B. Grinnell and James C. Jordan, who both served as conductors for the Underground Railroad freedom passageway.

Iowa’s history also includes several notable events listed below that can be included in any Black History Month discussion.

Iowa led the way in desegregating public schools. The first successful school desegregation case, Clark v. Board of Directors, was decided by the Iowa Supreme Court. As a result, Iowa schools desegregated early in 1868.

Iowa was one of the first states in the union to legalize interracial marriage in 1851.

Iowa was home to the town of Buxton, where residents and businesses were fully integrated from 1895 through the 1920s.

The first black Miss America candidate was Miss Iowa in 1970.

Additional information and resources for Black History Month can be found through the following local and national websites.