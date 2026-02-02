Councilor Culpepper Delivers Maiden Speech

Councilor Miniard Culpepper delivered his maiden speech this week before the City Council, formally introducing his priorities as District 7’s representative. Speaking to his colleagues and the public, Councilor Culpepper framed his remarks around the concerns he has heard from residents across Roxbury, Dorchester, the South End, and Fenway, and outlined an early legislative agenda focused on transparency, accountability, and shared prosperity. “I am honored to stand before you as the City Councilor for Boston’s District 7,” Councilor Culpepper said, thanking constituents for placing their trust in him “during this defining moment for District 7 and for Boston.” Councilor Culpepper described a community grappling with uncertainty and rapid change, noting that residents have reached out not with political questions, but with concerns about their place in the city and whether their voices are being heard. “Do we have a seat at the table? Do you hear me? Do you see me? Will anything really change?” he asked, underscoring a broader call for partnership between residents and government. Despite these concerns, Culpepper emphasized continued faith in local government and the Council’s role as an independent body capable of working with the Mayor’s administration to improve quality of life. He highlighted both immediate neighborhood issues and long-term challenges such as economic mobility, education, transportation, and community health, while stressing that “their rights – no matter who they are or where they live – matter, and deserve protection.” Councilor Culpepper’s remarks also addressed several high-profile issues affecting District 7, including large-scale development projects, economic inclusion, and the future of Madison Park Technical Vocational High School. While affirming that Madison Park “must be rebuilt,” he emphasized that decisions about how and where the school is rebuilt must reflect a collaborative process that respects decades of community planning and engagement. As part of his maiden appearance, Councilor Culpepper formally introduced his first set of legislative filings. “My first set of filings reflects three core commitments: transparency, accountability, and a vision towards shared prosperity,” he said. The package includes an order for a hearing to develop a comprehensive report on the state of civil rights in Boston and Massachusetts. The proposed hearing would examine whether civil rights protections are being upheld across housing, education, employment, healthcare, public safety, and civic participation, with the goal of identifying disparities and recommending corrective actions through a publicly released committee report. Councilor Culpepper also filed an order calling for a hearing to explore designating economically disenfranchised areas of District 7 as Empowerment Zones. The hearing would examine how a place-based investment strategy could better align housing, transportation, public safety, education, and economic development efforts to support small businesses, strengthen local ownership, and improve quality of life in neighborhoods such as Nubian Square and Grove Hall. In addition, the Council adopted a resolution supporting greater transparency and community engagement regarding the future of Parcel P-3 and the Madison Park project. The resolution affirms support for rebuilding Madison Park while calling for clearer information about project costs, phasing, and long-term planning, and for continued collaboration with community stakeholders. Councilor Culpepper closed his remarks by pledging to serve as a bridge between residents and City Hall. “It’s not about me. It’s about we,” he said, expressing his belief that the Council’s credibility is built when it chooses “inclusion over expediency, and partnership over silence.”