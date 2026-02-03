Precision Epigenomics Receives CAP Accreditation, Advancing Commitment to Quality and Clinical Excellence

Achieving CAP accreditation is a significant milestone for Precision Epigenomics” — Joshua Routh, MD, Medical Director of Precision Epigenomics

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Epigenomics today announced that it has received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP), a globally recognized standard of excellence for clinical laboratory quality and performance. This milestone underscores the company’s commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality epigenomic testing and data to support research, clinical decision-making, and precision medicine initiatives.

CAP accreditation is awarded to laboratories that meet rigorous requirements for accuracy, reproducibility, personnel qualifications, quality management systems, and regulatory compliance. Precision Epigenomics underwent a comprehensive and peer-based inspection process, confirming that its laboratory operations adhere to the highest industry standards.

“Achieving CAP accreditation is a significant milestone for Precision Epigenomics,” said Josh Routh, M.D. “It validates the strength of our laboratory infrastructure and quality systems and reinforces our commitment to providing trusted epigenomic insights to our partners and patients.”

For Precision Epigenomics, CAP accreditation enhances the company’s ability to support clinical and translational applications, expands opportunities for collaboration with healthcare institutions and biopharmaceutical partners, and strengthens confidence among customers who rely on the company’s data for critical research and clinical workflows.

“This accreditation positions us for continued growth and innovation,” added Mark A. Nelson, Ph.D., CEO. “As we expand our capabilities, we remain focused on advancing epigenomic science while maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance.”

About Precision Epigenomics

Precision Epigenomics is a molecular diagnostic laboratory medicine company dedicated to advancing precision medicine through high-quality epigenomic analysis, innovative technologies, and rigorous scientific standards. For more information, visit precision-epigenomics.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.