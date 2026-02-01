Archivalia of the month February 2026

SLOVENIA, February 1 - The Archivalia of the Month section features the Archivalia of the month of February, which is is dedicated to the world of espionage at the end of the First World War. We present the case of Anton Kravanja from Soča, a man who—even at first glance—appeared exceedingly suspicious.

The text was prepared by Jernej Komac.

