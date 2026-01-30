Rural community profile: Revisiting Big Spring, Texas

With almost a quarter of all Veterans in the United States residing in rural communities, ensuring they receive quality health care close to home is more important than ever. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) actively works to meet these Veterans in their own communities and promotes opportunities for them to live happy and healthy lives.

One rural community VA serves is Big Spring, Texas, a picturesque small city nestled between two foothills of the Caprock Escarpment. Read on to learn more about Big Spring and the George H. O’Brien, Jr. VA Medical Center (VAMC).

There’s no place like Big Spring

If you’re looking for a unique combination of outdoor recreation, rich history and the Old West, Big Spring just might be for you. It’s the county seat of Howard County and is a day-trip drive’s distance from Lubbock and Midland. Known also as the “Spring City,” it’s named after a natural limestone spring that once flowed through the Comanche Trail Park—a 400-acre park boasting a 6,900-seat limestone amphitheater, an 18-hole golf course, baseball fields, playgrounds and nature trails.

Honoring those who served is something Big Spring does well both inside the VAMC and out in the community. For those interested in World War II (WWII), the Hangar 25 Air Museum offers a fully restored WWII-era hangar, often staffed by local Veterans. There is also a Vietnam Memorial to honor the local Howard County residents who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

In the 1920s, oil was discovered in the region, marking the start of an oil boom that peaked in the 1950s. Oil continues to be an important part of the local economy, even today.

Add in a lower cost of living compared to the national average, a moderate climate with warm summers and mild winters, and a friendly small-town feel, Big Spring brings lots of appeal to anyone looking for a place to call home.

George H. O’Brien, Jr. VAMC

The George H. O’Brien, Jr. VAMC in Big Spring is part of the VA West Texas Healthcare System, which serves Veterans across 53,000 square miles of rural geography in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico. Named after George Herman O’Brien Jr., a Marine Corps officer from Big Spring who received the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Korean War, the Big Spring VAMC admitted its first patient on July 15, 1950.

In 2004, the VAMC was identified for possible closure, with plans to move all services to Midland-Odessa. However, the community lobbied the Capital Asset Realignment for Enhanced Services (CARES) commission, Congress and the VA Secretary to keep the hospital in Big Spring, and it was decided that the hospital would remain open with modifications and expanded services.

One such modification was the addition of a permanent $7.1 million, 25,000-square foot, 40-bed domiciliary unit that opened in December 2008.

Today, the George H. O’Brien, Jr. VAMC provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care services, treatment for spinal cord injuries and traumatic brain injury (TBI), and more.

Join our team

If a rewarding career serving Veterans in a rural area like Big Spring sounds like a good fit for you, take the next step and apply today. Learn more on VA Careers.