Executive Order Validates Orbiit Recovery Ecosystems Long Term Care Approach

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As President Trump signed the Great American Recovery Initiative executive order on January 29, Orbiit Services Inc. noted that its Recovery Ecosystem platform was designed from the ground up for the chronic care model the federal government is now mandating.The executive order establishes addiction as "a lifelong chronic relapsing medical disease"—requiring treatment frameworks that mirror diabetes or heart disease management. This marks a fundamental shift from the episodic treatment model that has dominated addiction care for decades.THE PROBLEM WITH EPISODIC CARETraditional addiction treatment operates like acute care: the patient enters treatment, completes a program, and gets discharged. Record closes. If the patient relapses—which the disease model expects—they start over as a new episode."We've spent more than a year building Orbiit because we believed the episodic model was fundamentally wrong," said Daniel Francis, CEO of Orbiit Services Inc. "You don't discharge a diabetic and close their chart. You don't stop monitoring a heart patient after 30 days. Addiction is no different—it requires continuous care over years, not weeks."The Great American Recovery Initiative explicitly calls for this shift: "from short-term fixes to long-term recovery."CONTINUOUS ENGAGEMENT, NOT EPISODIC DISCHARGEThe Orbiit Recovery Ecosystem tracks patient engagement over months and years—not days and weeks. The platform delivers daily recovery content via SMS and monitors patient engagement: Did they open the message? Complete the check-in? How consistently?When engagement drops - a patient who was at 90% responding falls to 60%; mood, anxiety, and stress indicators go up - clinicians see the drift before the patient misses an appointment. Before relapse becomes a crisis. This is called the SoberScore™, an engagement measurement that signifies dynamic behavior detection."Relapse isn't failure in a chronic disease model," said Bert Carroll, CTO of Orbiit Services Inc. "It's an expected part of the disease. The question is: can you catch it early? Our platform gives clinicians that visibility."VALIDATION FROM FEDERAL POLICYThe executive order aligns HHS, DOJ, Labor, Housing, VA, and Education around addiction as a chronic condition. This creates potential integration points for platforms built for long-term care:- Workforce reentry — Tracking recovery progress for employers- Housing stability — Demonstrating sustained engagement for housing programs- VA coordination — Long-term veteran recovery support- Medicaid outcomes — Measurable recovery metrics for reimbursement"It's incredibly validating to see the federal government coming to understand substance use disorder the way we do," Carroll said. "We built this platform because we thought the prevailing treatment model was broken. Now federal policy is catching up to what we've known—and what the data shows."ABOUT THE PLATFORMThe Orbiit Recovery Ecosystem is a HIPAA-compliant platform that:- Tracks patient engagement daily over multi-year recovery journeys- Surfaces early warning signs to clinicians before a crisis- Connects patients, clinicians, and families through unified visibility- Works via SMS on smartphones—no app download required- Integrates Behavidence biometric monitoring for additional early detectionThe platform is live at recoveryecosystem.ai.ABOUT ORBIIT SERVICES INC.Orbiit Services Inc. is an Atlanta-based company building technology for long-term addiction recovery. Its Recovery Ecosystem platform treats addiction as the chronic disease it is—providing continuous engagement, early warning detection, and sustained support over months and years.MEDIA CONTACTDaniel Francis, CEOOrbiit Services Inc.danfrancis@myorbiit.com706-531-6286Bert Carroll, CTOOrbiit Services Inc.bert@myorbiit.com770-605-5410

