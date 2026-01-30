FTC Announces Agenda for Workshop on Informational Injuries

The Federal Trade Commission announced the agenda for its February 26 workshop that will focus on how the agency can better understand and measure consumer injuries and benefits that may result from the collection, use, or disclosure of consumer data.

The workshop, “Measuring Injuries and Benefits in the Data-Driven Economy,” will explore efforts to measure consumers’ privacy preferences, as well as the impacts of data breaches on consumers. It also will examine developments in the marketplace that have occurred since the FTC’s previous workshop on the issue in December 2017.

The workshop will feature remarks from FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson, Daniel Wood, Deputy Assistant Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Economics, and FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Christopher Mufarrige. The workshop will also include five panel discussions focused on such issues as:

How to quantify injuries and benefits to consumers;

The impacts of data breaches on consumers and efforts to minimize injuries;

The costs and benefits of behavioral and contextual advertising; and

Measuring consumer preferences, beliefs and decisions.

The workshop will begin at 9:30 am ET and will be held online and in-person. A link to view the webcast of the event will be posted to the event page and to FTC.gov prior to the event. Those wishing to attend in person must register ahead of time. Additional information about the event can be found on the event page.