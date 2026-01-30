Governor Stein Highlights State’s Shovel-Ready Site-Development Efforts in Halifax County

Today in Enfield, Governor Stein visited the US 301 Industrial Site and highlighted North Carolina’s efforts to prepare industrial sites for development through the Selectsite Readiness Program. For its efforts across the state, North Carolina was just named the 2025 State of the Year by Business Facilities Magazine.

"The Selectsite program supports grading, clearing, infrastructure, and engineering improvements – all components that make a site ready for business,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Enfield’s infrastructure, interstate and railway access, and proximity to deepwater ports mean that advanced manufacturing companies would be fortunate to call this location home. We’re turning dirt into jobs all across the state by creating the conditions companies need to succeed.”

“This investment makes it clear that Halifax County and District 27 is open for business,” said Representative Rodney Pierce. “By preparing sites like this one, we’re positioning this region to keep competing for new opportunities and long-term growth.”

“North Carolina’s record-breaking economic development success in recent years has given us the chance to replenish our industrial site inventory,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “When our urban centers and rural communities have shovel-ready sites, they increase their economic competitiveness to attract new companies, business expansions, and capital investments to the region while creating new jobs for the people that live and work there.”

The Selectsite Readiness Program, established by the North Carolina General Assembly in 2023, helps communities prepare mid-sized industrial properties for high-impact projects. As one of 15 Selectsites, Halifax County received a $3 million grant to develop the site to appeal to large-scale advanced manufacturing projects. The investment includes a $2.35 million grant from the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina Selectsite Readiness Program, in addition to $650,000 in matching funds from the NC Department of Transportation.

NCDOT's commitment will involve upgrading the unpaved Trestle Road from U.S. 301 to the Selectsite property boundary. NCDOT will design and construct the project, which will realign and extend the existing Trestle Road to be two lanes and paved to accommodate truck traffic. Halifax County is acquiring right of way access for the project.

“Access to good roads is one of the top factors industries consider when deciding where to locate,” said State Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson. “We are excited to work with Halifax County and many other partners to lay the foundation for this important project and help make this area a more attractive destination for new businesses with good-paying jobs.”

"Speed to market has become one of the most important factors in today’s economic development landscape," said Christopher Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. "The Selectsite Readiness Program helps our communities do the hard work upfront so companies can move quickly, create jobs, and invest in North Carolina with confidence."

Since Governor Stein took office in January 2025, the North Carolina Department of Commerce has invested more than $3 million across the region through Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) and RIA Utility Account awards. Click here to learn more about how Governor Stein is working to make all 100 of North Carolina’s counties safer and stronger.

North Carolina Named 2025 State of the Year

At the event, Governor Stein announced that North Carolina has been named 2025 State of the Year by Business Facilities Magazine, recognizing the state’s strong business climate and continued success in attracting investment and creating jobs in communities statewide.

“This recognition underscores the progress North Carolina is making to build a strong, resilient economy that works for all parts of our state,” said Governor Stein. “Last year, we had the best year in state history for job announcements and capital investments. We’re the number one state for business in the country and the top state for workforce development. We’ve got to keep our foot on the gas to make sure that everyone benefits from expanding growth and opportunity.”

Earlier this month, Site Selection Magazine ranked North Carolina the 2026 Top State for Workforce Development, recognizing the Old North State for its strong higher education, apprenticeship, and innovative workforce programs. World-leading health care company Johnson & Johnson recently announced an expansion of its presence in North Carolina, adding up to 500 jobs and continuing its $2 billion investment to the state.

Last year, North Carolina was ranked the Top State for Business by CNBC for the third time in the past four years, recognized for its strong economy, workforce, and business friendliness. Since taking office one year ago, Governor Stein has announced a record year of job announcements with more than 35,000 new jobs and more than $24 billion in new investment from economic projects across the state in 2025.