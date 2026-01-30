When Pigs Fly Sourdough Bread

When Pigs Fly Celebrates Long Time Head Baker Mike Cox

Sourdough needs a lot of care to produce a quality loaf; we are dedicated to ensuring every loaf has that flavor and chew that can only come from a truly authentic process.” — Mike Cox

YORK, ME, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Pigs Fly Sourdough Breads is proud to shine a well deserved spotlight on longtime Head Baker, Mike Cox, a leader whose dedication, craft, and unwavering commitment to the company’s values have shaped the soul of the bakery for years. Known for his extraordinary passion and his meticulous 48 hour handcrafted process, Mike stands as the guardian of tradition and the quiet force powering the company’s signature breads.For customers, When Pigs Fly is synonymous with deeply flavorful, authentically handcrafted and healthy sourdough. For the team, however, that quality is synonymous with Mike. Since joining the company in 2021, Mike has poured himself into his craft—arriving before the sun, mentoring rising bakers, and refining techniques that honor old world bread-making. His journey from an amateur baker to Head Baker reflects not only exceptional skill but a deep personal calling to create sourdough with purpose, integrity, and care Cox’s sourdough journey began 30 years ago making donuts. Knowing immediately that baking was his calling, Cox sought his next position at a bakery that could teach him the skills necessary to become a master. He quickly rose to become the head baker, and over the next twenty years Cox held a variety of positions throughout the Northeast as a baker, pastry chef and production manager, before arriving at When Pigs Fly.“When I had the opportunity to come to When Pigs Fly, it gave me the chance to dive deeper into the niche world of sourdough. I've always loved the extra care and attention required to attain the ideal crumb structure, taste, and crust of a quality sourdough. It was the opportunity to put my entire focus, energy, and creativity into sourdough that excited me.” – CoxAt the heart of Mike’s leadership is an intense passion for his craft. Baking, to him, is equal parts art and devotion. He approaches each batch not as a routine, but as an opportunity to create something meaningful. Whether he’s nurturing the sourdough starter or innovating new flavors, Mike brings intention and care to every motion.That devotion is most powerfully expressed in When Pigs Fly’s hallmark 48 hour handcrafted process. Each loaf begins long before it reaches the oven. Mike oversees every stage: feeding the starter, guiding a slow, natural fermentation, hand shaping each loaf, and allowing it to proof at its own pace. Nothing is rushed. The result; bread with rich complexity, hearty crust, and a texture that comes only from time and attention.His dedication extends far beyond technique. Mike embodies the core values that define When Pigs Fly: natural ingredients, authenticity, craftsmanship, and community. His leadership ensures that every loaf reflects these values. He sets the tone for excellence in the bakery, sourcing ingredients responsibly, insisting on consistency, and teaching his team to respect the delicate art of sourdough. Under his guidance, the team has formed a tight knit community committed to protecting the integrity of the craft.“…there is a shared camaraderie amongst people that are passionate about high quality, clean products that are… actually healthy. The best way to foster that sense of community is by being dedicated to sourcing the best ingredients and ensuring that the process remains true to traditional methods.” – CoxNow, Mike is as energized as ever. His vision for the future includes expanding the bakery’s unique offerings while preserving the artisanal foundation that made When Pigs Fly so loved. He continues to experiment with new fermentation techniques and flavors, and mentor the next generation who will carry the craft forward. During the company’s period of growth, he remains committed to ensuring that every loaf — yesterday, today and tomorrow — receives the same level of craftsmanship and respect.“My hope for us is that we lead the trend of people going back to basics in eating real sourdough. It’s important to me to maintain our traditional methods” – CoxThanks to Mike Cox, every When Pigs Fly loaf tells a story—of craft, of patience, and of a baker who has spent a lifetime perfecting the art of sourdough.When Pigs Fly specializes in the baking and distribution of premium, authentic sourdough breads.

