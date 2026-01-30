Rehabilitating Dams in the Adirondacks

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction is officially underway on a project to rehabilitate the Old Forge and Sixth Lake Dams in the western Adirondacks. This significant investment of $16.4 million will improve water regulation, and enhance the safety, reliability, and operational efficiency of both structures, ensuring long-term benefits for the communities and ecosystems they serve.

“This important project delivers on our commitment to maintaining critical infrastructure, and will help safeguard downstream communities from potential flooding while enhancing our natural resources,” Governor Hochul said. “The generational investment that the State is making in both of these century-old dams that regulate the Fulton Chain of Lakes will ensure they can remain treasured resources for the Western Adirondacks well into the next century.”

The rehabilitation of the Old Forge and Sixth Lake Dams, which impound water for recreation on the Fulton Chain of Lakes and provide other ecological and public safety benefits downstream, is made possible through funding initially appropriated by Governor Kathy Hochul and the Legislature in the FY 2023-2024 State Budget. Work on the dams, which will continue through the end of 2027, will include replacement of spillways with new “labyrinth” spillways to increase capacity and improve water regulation, construction of new gate enclosure structures that will retain the architectural style of existing gatehouses, replacement of water control gates, reconstruction of downstream concrete aprons, installation of emergency standby generators, embankment improvements, and other community enhancements.

Hudson River – Black River Regulating District Chair Mark Finkle said, “The Board is grateful to Governor Hochul and the Legislature for this much-needed investment, which will ensure that the residents and visitors alike can continue to enjoy the Fulton Chain of Lakes safely and reliably for generations to come.”

Hudson River – Black River Regulating District Executive Director John Callaghan said, “We are excited to be advancing this work to bring these structures into full compliance with NYS Department of Environmental Conservation dam safety standards, while also incorporating access and recreation enhancements for residents in, and visitors to, Old Forge and Inlet. We thank Governor Hochul for her unwavering commitment to critical infrastructure in the Adirondacks for future generations.”

The multi-year project emphasizes minimizing disruption for area residents to the greatest extent possible, and also enhances community “post-project” use in meaningful ways. Importantly, temporary “coffer dams” will be utilized at each site allowing half of the new spillway to be constructed each year, without the need to drain or reduce water levels on any of the lakes during construction.

At Sixth Lake Dam, construction sequencing will also ensure that existing parking for seasonal residents is not impacted during summer construction activities. The project will also incorporate improvements to an existing bulkhead and dock used by residents to access seasonal camps.

At Old Forge Dam, the project incorporates elements of the Town of Webb’s Waterfront Revitalization Plan, including improved access, lighting, and docking facilities. At both locations, the project will incorporate new “hand launch” access points for local paddlers, as well as those traveling that portion of the Northern Forest Canoe Trail, a 740-mile water trail which stretches from Old Forge, NY, to Fort Kent, Maine. Once the rehabilitation of both dams is complete, area residents will enjoy less variation in water levels and an enhanced community asset, as well as the peace of mind which will accompany completion of the critically-important dam safety improvements driving the project.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “New York State's stringent requirements help dams remain in good condition and are a vital part of protecting lives, property, and the environment at the local level. DEC applauds Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature for this $16.4 million investment in the western Adirondacks and looks forward to continuing to work with the HRBRRD to rehabilitate the Old Forge and Sixth Lake dams to enhance these important structures.”

Fulton Chain of Lakes Association President Mark Steigerwald said, “The Fulton Chain of Lakes Association is glad to see the comprehensive reconstruction of the Old Forge and Sixth Lake Dams moving forward. The reliability of these structures is essential to the many benefits our members enjoy on these magnificent bodies of water year after year. We are grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul, the Regulating District, and the DEC for moving this project forward so that the Fulton Chain of Lakes can flourish for another century.”

Sixth and Seventh Lake Improvement Association President Ken Streb said, “We welcome this important investment which will ensure the use and enjoyment of Sixth and Seventh Lakes for generations to come, while improving levels of safety and water regulation. The Sixth and Seventh Lake Improvement Association appreciates the emphasis the Regulating District has placed on ensuring the project is completed with minimal disruption to area residents, and while maintaining normal water levels.”

Northern Forest Canoe Trail President Karrie Thomas said, “The boat launch at Old Forge has been the start of paddlers’ epic journey tracing historic travel routes through the Fulton Chain and 6th Lake and all the way to Fort Kent, Maine for the past 25 years. These waters have been important for navigation, sustenance and recreation for as long as people have paddled canoes. We appreciate the care and consideration provided by Hudson River – Black River Regulating District to ensure safe access to the waterways throughout the project and the thoughtful planning to improve the access for future use.”

Town of Webb Supervisor Tom Greco said, “This project is an important investment in the Town of Webb and the Fulton Chain of Lakes. The improvements at the Old Forge Dam support our waterfront, our recreation-based economy, and the long-term vitality of our community. We appreciate the Regulating District’s partnership with the Town and thank Governor Hochul and the Legislature for making this investment possible.”

Town of Inlet Supervisor John Frey said, “We look forward to seeing the Sixth Lake Dam fully rehabilitated and brought up to current dam safety standards. We welcome this significant investment in our community, which will ensure that this resource can function as intended and provide important benefits over the decades ahead.”