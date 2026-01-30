Evidentra® AI Coach Assistant Launched from Core Factors to Support Talent Development Practitioners

Evidentra AI Coach Assistant Evidentra AI Coach Assistant Evidentra AI Coach Assistant

Core Factors launches Evidentra®, an AI coach assistant that supports reflection and continued development between practitioner-led sessions.

I recently demoed the platform to a colleague who is also an MBTI Master Practitioner. She's switching. That says a lot.” — Cindy Paris, MBTI Master Practitioner

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Core Factors announced the launch of Evidentra , an AI-powered coach assistant designed to support talent development practitioners by extending the impact of assessment-based development. Evidentra is built into the Core Factors Participant Hub, giving participants personalized, interactive guidance that reinforces learning between feedback conversations, workshops, and coaching sessions.For coaches, consultants, and HR professionals, one of the persistent challenges in development work is what happens after the session ends. Participants leave with insights but often lack structured support to apply them. Evidentra addresses this gap by providing on-demand guidance grounded in the same assessment models practitioners already use. It supports reflection, reinforces development goals, and helps participants translate insights into action without adding to the practitioner's workload.Evidentra is not a replacement for practitioner-led development. It is a complement to it, designed to keep participants engaged and moving forward between delivery moments.Development work rarely fails in the delivery. It fails in the follow-through. Practitioners invest significant effort in debriefs, workshops, and coaching conversations, but once those sessions end, participants are often left on their own. Without structured support, insights fade, motivation drops, and the work loses momentum.For practitioners managing multiple clients, teams, or cohorts, providing ongoing support between sessions is difficult to scale. The time required to maintain engagement with each participant individually is often unsustainable. As a result, practitioners face a choice: limit their reach or accept that follow-through will be inconsistent.The challenge is compounded when participants have questions between sessions but no clear place to turn. They may revisit their assessment report but struggle to apply the insights to new situations. Without guidance, they either disengage or wait for the next scheduled conversation, losing valuable development time in between."Practitioners do the difficult work," said Kris Kiler, President at Core Factors. "What they often lack is a way to stay present between sessions without stretching themselves thin. Evidentra solves that problem. It gives participants a resource that is always available, always grounded in the models practitioners trust from Core Factors, and always aligned with the development work already underway. This is not about replacing the practitioner. It is about extending their reach.""As someone whose work is rooted in the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and Jung's theory of Psychological Type, I'm very protective of how Type is used," said Cindy Paris, MBTI Master Practitioner, Facilitator, and Certified Professional Coach. "I care about ethics, depth, and helping people grow without reducing them to a four-letter code.That's why I'm excited about Core Factors Type assessments and the Evidentra platform. It's updated and modern, with an online experience that genuinely engages participants. It doesn't force an either-or mindset, and it doesn't push people into rigid categories. Instead, it supports learning and development. The way the platform shows results across both poles of a dichotomy is especially powerful, because participants can immediately see they have access to the full spectrum.The practitioner hub is comprehensive and well thought out, and the AI component is not a gimmick. I explored Evidentra using my participant account and asked a range of real client questions. The answers were strong and surprisingly useful. The more I used it, the more I thought, 'My clients need this.'I recently demoed the platform to a colleague who is also an MBTI Master Practitioner. She's switching. That says a lot."Evidentra has been designed specifically to support Core Factors assessments and the psychological models behind them. It functions as a support coach, utilizing natural language processing, machine learning, and generative AI powered by curated knowledgebases built for the Core Factors platform. This is not a simple generative AI integration. Evidentra is purpose-built to ensure that every response aligns with the development approach practitioners already use.Evidentra is built into the Core Factors Participant Hub, available to participants whose practitioners have enabled the feature. It supports participants across four key areas of development: self-awareness, helping participants understand their strengths, preferences, and blind spots; adaptability, supporting flexible thinking in changing environments and relationships; interpersonal effectiveness, enhancing how participants relate to, collaborate with, and influence others; and goal-oriented growth, guiding the application of insights toward meaningful actions and outcomes.The experience is conversational and accessible. Participants can ask questions, explore their assessment results in more depth, and receive guidance tailored to their specific context. Evidentra connects directly with My Journal, the reflection tool within the Participant Hub, encouraging structured goal-tracking and real-time alignment between insights and development activities.For practitioners, Evidentra scales without adding administrative burden. Whether supporting one participant or hundreds, practitioners can extend personalized development experiences without increasing their time commitment. The tool supports the assessments practitioners already deliver, including EQ Accelerator, Type Discovery, Type Elements, Type Dynamics, Social Dynamics, Career Path, and Career Signals.For individual practitioners, Evidentra changes the economics of follow-through. Instead of choosing between depth and reach, practitioners can offer ongoing support to every participant without stretching their own capacity. This makes sustained development practical for independent coaches and internal teams alike.For participants, Evidentra provides a resource that meets them where they are. Questions that arise between sessions no longer have to wait. Insights that felt clear in the debrief can be revisited and applied to real situations. The result is a more engaged, more continuous development experience.For organizations investing in leadership development, team effectiveness, or talent mobility programs, Evidentra adds a layer of reinforcement that traditional delivery models cannot match. Participants stay connected to their development goals, and practitioners can demonstrate sustained engagement through the Participant Hub.Evidentra is available for $99 per participant per year (only $8.25 per month). For those ready to get started, apply for a Pro Account. Evidentra is available within the Participant Hub for practitioners who have completed the required coursework for the assessments they deliver.To learn more about the Core Factors Participant Hub and how Evidentra integrates with assessment delivery, request a demo on the Core Factors website.About Core FactorsCore Factors is a people-development platform for practitioners. Coaches, consultants, and HR professionals use Core Factors to administer assessments, deliver results through PDF reports and a participant experience, reinforce development after feedback conversations, and document outcomes through participant feedback and NPS reporting.Core Factors assessments support work across leadership development, team effectiveness, and work and fit. EQ Accelerator helps practitioners guide emotional intelligence development with a clear focus on what matters most right now. Type Discovery, Type Elements, and Type Dynamics support self-awareness and practical development conversations grounded in psychological type and Jungian cognitive processes. Social Dynamics provides a shared language for social interaction styles and their applications across communication, collaboration, and conflict. Career Path maps work preferences and avoidances using Occupational Activity Groupings and Global Interest Areas. Career Signals clarifies career values and motivational skills to support clarity, sustainability, and direction.For more information, visit the Core Factors website.

Core Factors Platform Overview: Tools That Make People Development Practical and Sustainable

