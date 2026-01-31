The Boxery announced 2026 plans to expand 1,000 corrugated box sizes, add clear ECT guidance, and ship from multiple warehouses to speed delivery and cut miles.

In 2026, shippers need boxes that fit and protect products. By expanding sizes, sharing ECT guidance, and shipping from more locations, we help teams reduce waste, damage, and transit time.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boxery, a U.S. packaging supplier, announced 2026 initiatives to accelerate the fulfillment of cardboard packaging while lowering environmental impact. The plan centers on expanding availability across more than 1,000 corrugated box sizes, simplifying strength selection with clear Edge Crush Test (ECT) guidance, and leveraging multi‑warehouse shipping to speed delivery and reduce miles traveled.

Explore cardboard packaging by size and strength: https://www.theboxery.com/catalog.asp?d=1055&name=Corrugated+Boxes.

Cardboard packaging remains a preferred choice for e-commerce because it is recyclable, strong, and brandable. Recent 2026 guidance highlights that corrugated packaging (cardboard boxes) accounts for the majority of online shipments, while a meaningful share of consumers say they would avoid retailers using non‑sustainable packaging, and many still want clearer recycling instructions printed on packs. These expectations continue to shape packaging decisions in 2026.

Against this backdrop, The Boxery is emphasizing availability, education, and speed. Its corrugated assortment spans small, cube, tall/long, heavy‑duty, and retail formats, with inventory positioned to minimize void fill and oversized cartons—supporting efficient, lower‑waste shipping.

“With sustainability expectations rising—and budgets still tight—teams need cardboard packaging that is right‑sized, strong, and readily available,” said a spokesperson for The Boxery. “By stocking over a thousand corrugated sizes, publishing practical ECT/Mullen guidance, and shipping from multiple U.S. warehouses, the goal is to help reduce damages, limit excess materials, and shorten delivery times.”

What’s new—and why it matters

- Faster delivery via multi‑warehouse fulfillment: Orders ship from strategically placed U.S. locations to help maintain in‑stock coverage and reduce time‑in‑transit.

- 1,000+ corrugated sizes to “right‑size” shipments: A broad assortment reduces oversizing and void fill, supporting lower DIM weight charges and fewer materials used.

- Clear ECT strength guidance: The Boxery’s ECT explainer connects stacking needs to the appropriate 32/44/48 ECT or Mullen rating, reducing guesswork and material overuse.

- Eco‑focused corrugated: The Boxery highlights recyclable, biodegradable corrugated options—with locally produced corrugated helping reduce the manufacturing and transport footprint.

The emphasis on right‑sizing and strength selection aligns with broader 2025–26 industry trends and forecasts for paper‑based packaging, where custom formats, sustainability claims, and transit performance remain top priorities.

“Cardboard packaging plays a central role in customer satisfaction—from unboxing to returns,” the spokesperson added. “In 2026, brands are leaning into branded corrugated boxes that open easily, recycle clearly, and fit the product precisely. That mix helps reduce damages and waste while improving the overall delivery experience.”

Independent analysis echoes these priorities, noting high consumer satisfaction with eCommerce packaging but a continued desire for less plastic and more obvious recycling guidance—areas where corrugated packaging has inherent advantages.

About The Boxery

The Boxery is a U.S.‑based packaging supplier offering corrugated cardboard boxes in 1,000+ sizes, along with mailers, tape, cushioning, and shipping supplies. With locally produced corrugated options, strength guidance, and multi‑warehouse fulfillment, The Boxery helps organizations ship sustainably, reduce damages, and move faster.

Legal Disclaimer:

