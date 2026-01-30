Attorney General Brenna Bird Concludes Lawsuit on Section 504 Rule with Win

DES MOINES—Today, Attorney General Brenna Bird announced she has concluded a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s rewrite of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, a mandate that threatened school accommodations for students.

The mandate illegally attempted to include “gender dysphoria” under Section 504, a law that protects school accommodations for kids with disabilities such as ADHD or diabetes. When Congress originally passed Section 504, the law excluded “gender identity disorders not resulting from physical impairments, or other sexual behavior disorders.” If left unchecked, the Biden-Harris scheme to push transgender ideologies on children would have made all of Section 504 unconstitutional and jeopardized school accommodations for kids who need it.

The Trump administration has clarified that gender dysphoria is not a protected disability under federal disability discrimination regulations.

“As a mom, I know that every child learns differently and should have the necessary tools for success, including Section 504 accommodations,” said Attorney General Bird. “No parent should have to worry about whether their student will get the support they need in school. The Biden administration’s attempt to force transgender ideology into the classroom was at the expense of children with disabilities. It was illegal and unconstitutional, so I and 16 other attorneys general filed suit and fought back. I am grateful the current administration has restored Section 504 to protect children with disabilities without any ideological mandates. Because of that, Iowa has concluded the lawsuit we joined in 2025 with a win.”

