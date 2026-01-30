Sponsors of IND applications are responsible for sending periodic updates and reports related to their applications to FDA. All submissions with IND application amendments or reports should include Form 1571 (PDF - 830KB) sent along with the respective amendment or report.
Form 1572 (PDF - 718KB) should be included if the amendment concerns change in application sponsor or addition of a new investigator.
For any given IND application, FDA may receive the following categories of amendments and reports:
Related Information
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.